Some time away from the ice hardly benefitted the boys in blue and white.

After a 13-day break since Penn State’s last appearance, the Nittany Lions returned to action Friday night to host Minnesota and fell 3-1.

Minnesota opened up the scoring by taking advantage of a mistake by goalie Liam Souliere.

After the Penn State goaltender failed to cover up a loose puck following a shot by the Golden Gophers’ Sam Rossini, Rhett Pitlick provided satisfactory work as the clean-up crew to secure his fourth goal of the year.

As a commanding first period by Penn State that originally wasn’t reflected by the scoreboard was set to come to an end, Ryan Kirwan had other intentions.

The freshman out of DeWitt, New York, converted on an incredibly difficult one-timer in the waning seconds of the opening 20 minutes of play to even the score at one goal apiece.

After nearly doubling up Minnesota in terms of total shots, the middle period provided few fireworks until its final five minutes.

After a bad turnover by Penn State’s defense on its own end of the ice, Golden Gopher Jack Perbix was able to easily find twine and re-up Minnesota’s advantage to 2-1.

With Minnesota up by one entering the final period of regulation, no shots on goal were recorded by either squad in the opening eight minutes of play.

After Penn State pulled Souliere with just under two minutes to go, the Golden Gophers finally took advantage of the empty net with 6.4 seconds to go when Perbix got his second of the night to finish off the evening’s scoring.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s loss at the paws of the Gophers for the first time in five years.

Kirwan killin’ it

While Penn State continues to tumble as it inches closer to postseason play, freshman Ryan Kirwan hasn’t let that affect his stellar play.

The first-year forward is currently third on the team in scoring with 10 goals, trailing only junior forwards Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern, who have 14 and 13, respectively.

Considering all three of the Nittany Lions’ top scorers will be back next season barring any unforeseen changes, perhaps no returnee is more important than Kirwan considering his youth and second-half surge.

Not to mention, after he had cooled off with no points in the last three games, his return to that portion of the stat sheet was a welcome sign for Guy Gadowsky and company.

Prolific Penalty Kill

Despite a pair of defensive lapses that turned into Minnesota goals, Penn State’s penalty kill was on its A-game Friday night. In three chances, the Golden Gophers’ power play was held scoreless on each opportunity.

For a team that in years past has struggled mightily on special teams, such was not the case against one of the nation’s best. However, for as good as Penn State was down a man, the additional six minutes spent without a fifth skater on the ice hamstrung the blue and white’s offense.

When Penn State shares the ice with its opponent in a five-on-five format, the blue and white has demonstrated it can hang with practically any team in the Big Ten. Though special teams certainly didn’t hurt the Nittany Lions on Friday night, by no means did they help the home squad.

Stellar Souliere

While Souliere did give up two goals on the night, only the contest’s opening goal by Pitlick where he failed to cover up a loose puck was truly his fault.

Otherwise, Souliere impressed with countless clean glove saves on Minnesota breakaway opportunities that kept Penn State and its struggling offense in the contest.

While Gadowsky only confirmed in his weekly media availability that fifth-year seniors Adam Pilewicz and Clayton Phillips will be moving on from the program next year, there’s still the chance senior goaltender Oskar Autio will depart at the conclusion of this season.

Since Souliere is just a sophomore, his continued development will be worth monitoring in the years to come. Should Autio graduate from Penn State, the only goalies on roster who would be expected to return are Souliere and walk-on sophomore Doug Dorr, who wasn’t on the team last season.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE