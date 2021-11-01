Men's ice hockey team awaits referee call on goal

Members of the Penn State men's ice hockey team watch an instant replay of a goal in anticipation of the referee's call on the play at the game against Niagara on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State entered the top 20 at No. 16 in the country after beating then-No. 6 North Dakota over the weekend.

This is the first time the Nittany Lions have been ranked since November 2020 when they were ranked No. 15.

The blue and white is 6-1 on the season and now ranks as the third best Big Ten team in USCHO’s poll behind No. 3 Michigan and No. 5 Minnesota.

Penn State will start conference play this Friday and Saturday as it takes on Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags