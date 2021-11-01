Penn State entered the top 20 at No. 16 in the country after beating then-No. 6 North Dakota over the weekend.

This is the first time the Nittany Lions have been ranked since November 2020 when they were ranked No. 15.

The blue and white is 6-1 on the season and now ranks as the third best Big Ten team in USCHO’s poll behind No. 3 Michigan and No. 5 Minnesota.

Penn State will start conference play this Friday and Saturday as it takes on Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

