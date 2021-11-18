Penn State hosts Amanda Reddy virtually for 2021 Hankin Distinguished Lecture

“There’s no place like home,” Amanda Reddy said during the virtual 2021 Hankin Distinguished Lecture Wednesday, hosted by Penn State's residential construction program and the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center.

Reddy is the executive director of the National Center for Healthy Housing, which is a nonprofit organization aiming to “bridge the divide between housing and health and secure better housing and better health for all,” according to the PHRC through Penn State's College of Engineering.

She delivered the lecture titled "Florence Nightingale Was Right: The Central Role of Housing for Ensuring Health and Well-Being in a Changing World" to Penn State students, faculty, staff and the greater residential construction community via Zoom. In the chatroom, viewers introduced themselves from across the world — from State College to Kuwait.

“The connection between health and the dwelling of the population is one of the most important that exists," Florence Nightingale wrote — a quote that was featured as a visual during the presentation.

The event began with an introduction from Ali Memari, professor of architectural, civil and environmental engineering at Penn State, Bernard and Henrietta Hankin Chair in Residential Building Construction at Penn State and director of the PHRC.

Memari said the Hankin Distinguished Lecture was established in 2016 in the name of the late Bernard Hankin and the Hankin family for their “support of the residential construction program at Penn State.”

“It was Mr. Hankin’s dream to see more engineering students educated in residential construction and [pursuing] a career in this field,” Memari said. “We work toward bringing Bernie’s dream to reality."

Memari then introduced Reddy as the featured speaker.

“As a public health professional, I see housing and how I use housing as a platform to change the world,” Reddy said. “At NCHH, our role is to bring attention, awareness and expertise to the importance of safe, healthy and quality housing.”

Reddy said the organization focuses on the effects of the “residential environment” on “physiological health outcomes” and “psychological and mental health.”

She showed a report on how the general public views healthy housing.

“People really do — at a fundamental level — understand the connection between housing and health,” Reddy said. “What is interesting here is that when folks... think about the connection between housing and health. It can feel overwhelming, and so what they are less clear about is that there are a lot of solutions available to us to fix the problem.”

The presentation followed Penn State students' recent reports of on-campus health concerns related to mold.

Reddy encouraged audience members to “engineer around potential problems" as they arise and “learn from some of the challenges faced in existing housing.”

“You could use your influence to impact the community,” Reddy said. “We can think more holistically about the role of housing in promoting health and wellbeing.”

She then briefly acknowledged doubts she said many in the private sector share about the “holistic viewpoint,” saying she wouldn’t spend too much time on it.

“It isn’t my job to tell you what to think about any of this,” Reddy said. “My hope is that I will encourage you to think about it at all.”

She then spoke about the role of residential housing at different stages of human development, describing homes as “early learning environments” — especially over the last year and a half.

“About three quarters [of children under the age of five] are receiving care in some kind of residential environment,” Reddy said.

Reddy said more than 40 years after lead in residential paint was banned, there are still millions of children — and disproportionately children of color — exposed to lead and lead poisoning.

“It’s really important as we think about designing homes that we... consider the potential for affecting generations of children and families,” Reddy said.

She then spoke about adapting residential environments over the course of a lifetime.

“Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency department for a fall, and... most of these falls occur in or near the home environment,” Reddy said. “Those are falls that are definitely preventable.”

She listed “simple” preventative measures like improved lighting, less uneven surfaces, stair railings, grab bars and accessible bathrooms and bedrooms on the first floor.

“Despite knowing what to do, we have seen a steady increase in deaths related to falls in the past several years,” Reddy said, citing a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She then touched on the “genuine crisis” of housing affordability.

“I’d like to argue that there’s really nothing affordable about living in housing that is inadequate,” she said.

Reddy cited several examples of “inadequate” housing that could hinder affordability, such as “living in a house that makes you miss work because your child’s asthma is exacerbated by… the surrounding air quality,” “being in a home that can’t withstand storms or floods” and “homes that aren’t safe during a global pandemic.”

The latter example, she said, is made worse under stay-at-home orders.

“What happens when not everyone is able to be safer at home as the campaigns urged us?” Reddy said.

Reddy called the choice between affordable housing and safe housing a “false narrative.”

“As advocates, practitioners, experts — we shouldn’t be fooled into making that false choice either,” she said. “We know how to provide both, and we can and we must provide both.”

Reddy said a key takeaway is the importance of “[listening] to community members.”

“The thing is, you do have power,” she said. “You are an advocate. By choosing a career in the housing sector, you are an advocate. Even your silence or your non-decision matters here because so much is at stake when we’re talking about people’s home environments.”

One question was asked about the inclusion of noise pollution in housing quality, which Reddy called a “recent topic of conversation” among her staff.

“Our definition of what healthy housing means is constantly evolving,” she said. She encouraged the audience member who posed the question to “come do an internship” and “explore that more deeply.”

Another question was asked about the relationship between socioeconomic status and indoor air quality.

“People’s socioeconomic status is not causing them to have poor indoor air quality — it’s not something that the residents are choosing or doing,” Reddy said. “It is a byproduct of the access they have to quality housing, and that's what we need to fix.”

The event concluded with Richard Hankin, son of Henreitta and Bernard Hankin, presenting the 2021 Hankin Distinguished Lecture plaque.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity,” Reddy said. “I think there is a lot of opportunity for collaboration, for synergy and possibly even to challenge each other’s viewpoints.”

