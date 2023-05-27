 Skip to main content
featured

Penn State football releases newcomer jersey numbers

Penn State Blue and White game 2023

Coach James Franklin ahead of the Blue and White game in Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State football added another pool of freshmen and a group of transfers to its roster for the start of the summer semester this month.

On Saturday, the 12 newcomers received their jersey numbers, updated on the Nittany Lions’ roster page.

Here’s a look at the complete list of jersey numbers for the program’s latest additions.

Transfers

WR Dante Cephas (from Kent State) - No. 3

RB Trey Potts (from Minnesota) - No. 23

CB Audavion Collins (from Mississippi State - No. 29)

DT Alonzo Ford Jr. (from Old Dominion) - No. 50

OL Addison Penn (from Duke) - No. 79

Freshmen

S DaKaari Nelson - No. 8

S King Mack - No. 9

RB London Montgomery - No. 24

RB Cam Wallace - No. 26

DT Ty Blanding - No. 39

LB Kaveion Keys - No. 48

DE Joseph Mupoyi - No. 56

TE Andrew Rappleyea - No. 87

Notes

Headlining Penn State’s five latest transfer additions, former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas will take over No. 3 after Parker Washington’s departure to the NFL.

Cephas was viewed as one of the nation’s top offensive transfers this offseason and is expected to advance a Nittany Lion receiving corps in search of a third starting receiving.

As updated on the roster, defensive end Amin Vanover has flipped to No. 15 and freshmen edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi has taken his No. 56.

