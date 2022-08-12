Penn State has found its 2023 quarterback commit after Marcus Stokes flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions on July 7.

Three-star quarterback Jaxon Smolik committed to the blue and white on Friday after decommitting from Tulane on Thursday.

Smolik attended a Penn State camp and impressed at the end of July, earning him his official scholarship offer.

Although the West Des Moines, Iowa, native is ranked as the No. 38 quarterback prospect in the class of 2023, Smolik attended the Elite 11 showcase, an event for the country’s top quarterbacks, and put on a show. Smolik was invited after another player dropped out and finished as one of the top 11 quarterbacks.

Smolik’s ability to hang with some of the top-ranked prospects in the country makes the Nittany Lions’ newest signal caller a hidden gem at his current ranking.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE