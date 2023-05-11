Two of Penn State’s top expected contributors were named to the watch list for a major award on Thursday.

Abdul Carter and Kalen King were named to the Lott Impact Trophy watch list ahead of the 2023 season.

The trophy is awarded annually to the top college football defensive IMPACT player, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The award is named in honor of former USC defensive back Ronnie Lott.

Defensive end Carl Nassib is the only Nittany Lion to have won the award since it was introduced in 2004, doing so in 2015.

