Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics.

Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn State Athletics.

On April 11, 2022 former Penn State Student, Zara Moss, filed a complaint concerning Glon’s physical, verbal and psychological abuse.

Moss sued the university in violation of Title IX, negligence, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, failure to train and supervise and respondent, and Glon was sued for negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, according to court documents.

According to court documents, when she reported the alleged misconduct to Penn State, Moss didn’t hear from the university again.

In May of 2020, a complaint was filed by Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ club in Durham, North Carolina after allegedly failing to report sexual misconduct allegations against Glon’s assistant coach, George Abashidze.

Glon then faced a three-year suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport for allegedly failing to report the allegations. Although, in fall of 2021 Glon was reinstated as head Penn State fencing coach after SafeSport “lifted” his suspension.

