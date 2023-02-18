Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State THON

From Ireland to the Caribbean, the Bryce Jordan Center was bustling with dance moves overnight.

Penn State dance clubs Rince Na Leon and Island Fever performed a number of cultural dances for spectators and dancers at THON Weekend 2023.
 
