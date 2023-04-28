With rain showers drenching State College, Penn State has adjusted its weekend schedule with Iowa including Friday's game being postponed.

As a crucial weekend series for the Nittany Lions is on the horizon, Penn State has adjusted Friday's contest with a Saturday doubleheader on tap.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨Due to anticipated rain throughout the rest of the day, there will be no game tonight.We will play a doubleheader tomorrow vs. Iowa, beginning at 1 p.m.Sunday is still set for 1 p.m.➡️ https://t.co/yKUTcqFiVl#WeAre pic.twitter.com/LMRWprkXvz — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 28, 2023

With the doubleheader set to kick off at 1 p.m. against the Hawkeyes, the Nittany Lions are looking to propel themselves back into the heart of the Big Ten standings.

While weather may continue to be a factor throughout the weekend, the final game of the three-game series remains set for 1 p.m.

