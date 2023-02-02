Penn State was listed on the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression's 12th edition of the "10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech," according to a release.

FIRE is an organization created to defend rights on college campuses, according to its website.

Penn State's placement on the list was due to the cancelation of the event including Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and conservative comedian Alex Stein for a comedy show on campus on Oct. 24, according to its website.

Penn State eventually canceled the event before it began due to the threat of escalating violence.

"Since 2020, we've seen an upswing in campus censorship unlike anything I've encountered in my 22-year career," FIRE President and CEO Greg Lukianoff said.

