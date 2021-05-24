Unforgettable New York Billboards That You Will Learn About In Marketing 101

No city in the world has as many iconic billboards as New York City, financial capital, and one of the most exciting places to work in marketing.
Even if you haven't been to the Big Apple, you know it — its looks, feel, and sounds. A big part of that is the colorful, plentiful, and inventive New York billboards.
Here's a look at some of the city's most unforgettable advertisements.
Silvercast Media, Times Square
How do you grab people's attention in the billboard-bursting Times Square? Silvercast Media's space is right in the thick of it above Pedestrian Plaza. The digital sign covers an entire block of 15,00 square feet, entertaining and demanding attention from non-stop pedestrian and car traffic.
Broadway Show Block, Times Square
Nothing says New York City quite like Broadway, and this display in instantly iconic, with stacks of current and popular shows lining the Great White Way. Bright, bold, and exciting, it's typically housed above another distinctly unique billboard – one advertising pizza-slice join Sbarro.
Smoking Camel Billboard
Thankfully a thing of the past, a giant billboard artfully advertising Camel cigarettes adorned Times Square up until the 1960s. This one blew smoke rings from the model's mouth every few seconds, thanks to steam pumped from the building's heating system behind it.
Old-school New York Times
Times Square's namesake, The New York Times, started New York city billboard history right with its first electric sign in the area. It was on the bank’s side in 1904 and launched what became a $60 million a year advertising business.
One Times Square
The building that once housed The New York Times is now known as One Times Square — and primarily used to house advertising. You likely know it as the spot of the city's New Year's Eve ball drop.
Today, it's unforgettable for his giant new ticker and a changing lineup of sky-high vertical advertising, including a Cup Noodles ad with steam effects and a slew of car and internet technology companies.
"War Is Over!"
John Lennon and Yoko Ono took their peace campaign to another level in 1969 with a giant, stark black-and-white billboard in Times Square that read, "War is Over! If You Want it. Happy Christmas from John; Yoko."
It was part of an extensive poster campaign, with the message appearing in cities such as Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris, and London.
Calvin Klein Underwear
Billboards with lightly clothed models are now the norm throughout New York City, but if there's one person responsible more than any other, it's Calvin Klein.
In 1982 the envelope-pushing designer had a billboard in Times Square featuring Olympian Tom Hintnaus (in, of course, just white briefs) photographed by the legendary Bruce Weber. According to the New York Times, the ad stopped traffic.
Since then, Calvin Klein ads in New York have featured Mark Whalberg and Antonio Sabato Jr. — and their bodies.
Mr. Peanut
Planters Peanuts left an indelible mark on New York pretty early in the life of Times Square. In 1947, its famous ad first appeared above the Embassy Newsreel Theatre. It featured a large, jaunty Mr. Peanut himself, complete with a top hat and monocle, along with a giant can of the nuts and a bag spilling nuts.
Subtle, it was not, but unforgettable it certainly is. Planters still advertise nearby to this day.
In the daily grind of New York City, it's tough to make a real marketing impact. But as these iconic ads suggest, all it takes is a bit of imagination, sometimes a gimmick, and forward-thinking marketing instincts to leave an unforgettable mark on Big Apple billboards.