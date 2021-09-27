The Hybrid Work Model and Its Future | Trends, Pro and Cons, Where is it Going?

Due to the global pandemic that hit the world in 2020, almost all areas of life had to change. Businesses around the globe were forced to adjust to fully remote work environments. Companies were forced to reevaluate how to structure employee work routines. Now that we collectively emerge from the lockdowns and necessity for remote work, the hybrid work model is the result. Employees have the choice between remote or in-office work or a mix of both. Please keep reading to explore the pros and cons of the hybrid work model and how it is expanding into the future.
Pro: Increased Employee Morale Justin Chan
Everyone has different work needs, varying in their ideal work setting, noise levels, work hours, and small details like office temperature or lighting. Whereas before, employees had to find their rhythm within the system set in place by the company, now with the hybrid work model, employees can arrange all of the details of their workday for optimal productivity. Any workers who struggled with the office setting can now make the necessary changes by working from home. Companies are at large experiencing higher levels of employee morale, with people reporting that they love the flexibility of working remotely. As a creative working to build a brand, I can attest to the difficulty of reaching full inspirational capacity in an office setting working a 9-5 shift, so I applaud the shift to increased flexibility at work.
Pro: Flexibility of Hours Daniel Patrick
With the switch to the hybrid work model, employees are not just given the option of how they wish to structure the setting of their work week, but also what hours work best. With the choice of full-time remote work comes an expansion of work locations, with employees staggered throughout the world. And with the shift to hybrid work due to the pandemic sending companies home, parents and caretakers find themselves needing to restructure their work day from the typical 9-5. Naturally then workers will be on different schedules, which provides the option for all employees to choose their ideal hours. Now individuals determine which work hours are best for them; the added flexibility and knowledge that they can work around new challenges that arise from having a remote office leads to increased productivity. I think the move to flexible work hours is a wise step, as it’s an act of listening to what employees have to say.
Con: Different Time Zones Kashish Gupta
Providing the option for full-time remote work with a company opens up the alternative of employees working outside the location of the company’s headquarters. Employees may work different hours during the week from those they would originally have had in the office, with some potentially even operating in different time zones. A disadvantage of this structure may be increased difficulty of communication. A remote work model where all employees are completing their work within the same hours but from different locations still allows for easy communication and face-to-face video meetings, whereas time zone discrepancy may provide an added challenge. However, as companies adjust to the hybrid work model, they simply need to create a structure to work around employees working different hours.
Pro: Agility For Entrepreneurs Alix Greenberg
It will be vital for entrepreneurs to adopt a hybrid working model into their business from the start. While rapid growth in the early stages encourages thoughts of expansion, companies have their ups and downs. And expanding too soon could jeopardize a new enterprise's operations. A hybrid business model saves money on the amount of space, equipment, and utilities a young business needs to operate. With the number of employees working on-site varying from day to day, employers will have to strategize the best ways to allocate desks and rooms on an as-needed basis. And, as we've seen throughout the pandemic, having such flexibility in your daily operations also enables your business to be agile when challenging times arise.
Pro: Increased Creativity and Productivity Lauren Kleinman
Offices certainly have their benefits but one common concern with shared company work environments is trouble focusing and constant social interruptions. Although working in-person with peers can boost morale and provide clarity about tasks, it can also lead to higher noise levels, steady conversations, and more burnout by the end of the day. With the hybrid work model, employees can choose the space they feel is best suited to each task. Whole days can be spent on detail-oriented tasks in a quiet, uninterrupted environment. At the same time, other days spent in-office can be focused on collaboration and teamwork. This structure is highly effective because it allows workers to focus on one area of assignments at a time rather than needing to switch gears throughout the day.
Pro: A People-First Approach Kathrin Hamm
As the founder of a company that has valued offering its employees flexibility from the start, I think hybrid work models are very likely here to stay. A combination of flexi-hours and fully remote roles has worked well for Bearaby before and during the pandemic, contributing to the overall success of our growing brand. Hybrid models embody a people-first approach that allows employees to find a work rhythm that serves both their individual well being as well as our business needs. While there are no doubts that the world of work is changing, we’ve seen a direct result from implementing these processes. Our team has developed better collaboration and working relationships, we’ve widened our available talent pool for employee onboarding, and the hybrid model has improved our productivity as a whole.
Dr. Kathrin Hamm, Founder and CEO Bearaby Con: Difficulty Connecting With Co-Workers Michael Hennessy
Although many employees report success from choosing their own hours and work environment, the hybrid work model does increase the difficulty of connecting with co-workers. Due to varying work hours in particular, employees may find themselves with a more difficult time communicating with others in the company. This can definitely be worked around for the good of the company, such as setting policies in place about communication time-frames and reachability, as well as through opening multiple communication platforms to suit every need. Workers who must collaborate should be encouraged to coordinate their schedules to allow for one or more days a week when they work the same hours or together in-office. Since the hybrid model allows for a mix of remote and in-person work, this issue can certainly be worked out.
Pro: Saving Money on an Office Space By Incorporating On-Demand Workspaces Courtney Buhler
A new workplace model some businesses have chosen to adopt to accompany the hybrid work structure is setting up on-demand workplaces in certain cities or areas. Rather than funneling company resources into one large workspace where all employees gather, companies like DropBox are choosing to instead set up smaller community offices that workers are encouraged to visit. This system can be successful since multiple smaller shared spaces are set up according to geographics around cities or states where company employees reside. With the option for workers to divide their week into both remote and in-office work comes shared spaces designed to boost productivity and morale. Employees feel provided for while companies save money by investing in multiple locations of affordable real estate, and everybody benefits.
Pro: A Larger Hiring Pool Dylan Trussell
No longer are companies limited to hiring within a specific location, since the switch to remote workplaces in 2020 radically adjusted the ease and availability of remote work platforms. Now businesses can extend the net of their hiring pool around the country or even the world. Particularly for those hiring for positions with very specific job expertise, this can be seen as an increased benefit of the hybrid work model.
Pro: Enhanced Employee Engagement and Less Burnout Ryan Rottman
Many people thought that remote work was going to be a passing phase. Yet, here we are with hybrid work models quickly becoming very commonplace. In fact, it’s considered a big hiring feature for employers, and something that many applicants inquire about during initial interviews. This type of work model does wonders for employee engagement, practically eradicating burnout and allowing team members the freedom that they need to be both creative and innovative, without any fear of micromanagement. That’s why it’s exciting to see that hybrid models don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon!
Con: Decreased Interactions Amongst Employees Sarah Pirrie
During this time of remote work and moving forward into the transition of the hybrid working model, the new challenge companies are facing is decreased interactions amongst employees. With many workers choosing to complete their workday at home and varying in-office schedules throughout the week, employees may not know everyone in their department. Companies can work around this by being clear about individuals’ roles and departments and regularly arranging video or in-office meetings. And of course, having a variety of communication channels with a list of employee contacts is a necessity. With these steps, you can keep the company collaborating as usual.
Pro: Employees Determine Which Structure Works Best For Them Noura Sakkijha
Perhaps the best perk of the hybrid work model for both companies and individual employees is that workers are allowed to determine which work structure is best for them. Some thrive in quiet, self-cultivated environments like the home, while others need to work in an area physically they mentally designate as a workspace, such as an office. Even more than just choosing between the two, workers can structure their week to include both remote and in-office days and schedule tasks that align accordingly with each setting. Listening to employees and allowing them to dictate how they work best increases efficiency and morale.
Con: Adjustment Period While Employees Learn Their Work Style Adam Rossiter
Employees are given the option to structure their hybrid work model, but companies should be prepared for an adjustment period. Many workers may never have been given the option between remote and in-office work before and do not know which they prefer or where they thrive. Allow some time for trial and error as workers learn how to structure their time. The benefits will be worth it once they find their groove and begin most effectively using their time.
Adam Rossiter, Co-Founder Bulk