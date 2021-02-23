The 17 Best Inexpensive Gifts

Gift-giving is an age-old tradition that allows people to create memorable moments with their loved ones and build meaningful relationships with new people. The perfect gift can brighten up a person’s mood in an instant. However, buying gifts for others can also be an extremely stressful process. What if the recipient of your gift doesn’t like what you get them? Not only will you have wasted money, but you might have also left a wrong impression on the recipient.
You may have found yourself at one point in this scenario: you’re searching for the perfect gift at the mall. You’re browsing aimlessly through stores, wondering what the person you’re buying a gift for would like. Faced with so many options, the gift-giving process becomes tedious and overwhelming. You ultimately give up looking for “the perfect gift” and settle for something simple like a gift card. Sound familiar? Don’t be embarrassed. We’ve all been there.
A good gift should fulfill some need of the recipient or hold some sentimental or emotional value. You don’t have to break the bank to find a decent gift for someone. Especially if you’re unsure if they’ll even like it, think of what would make the recipient happier in their everyday life—having trouble thinking of ideas? Here are fifteen varied, inexpensive gifts for you.
Get Artsy With Personalized Canvases
Not everybody has a knack for art. However, artist or not, now anybody can create beautiful, customized paintings with Paint Your Numbers’ easy-to-follow personalized canvases. Paint Your Numbers allows users to upload photos and turn them into detailed line art to fill in with paint. They print the pictures on genuine canvas paper and even include acrylic paint and paintbrushes with orders. Even without any artistic talent, users can make complex masterpieces of any image they choose.
Comfortable and Convenient Masks
It has been nearly a year since the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 virus were declared a pandemic. As masks become more ubiquitous throughout the world, brands like The Maskie have made an effort to create comfortable, effective masks accessible for everyone. Their main product, “The Maskie,” functions as a scrunchie, wristband, and mask, all-in-one. They are made from light, breathable fabric and also feature hideable ear loops.
Gluten-Free Protein Bars
No matter who you’re buying a gift for, food is always a solid option. Especially superfood that comes with a plethora of health benefits. Mid-Day Squares are the first functional chocolate bar, packed with natural ingredients designed to kill your hunger, boost your mood, and fuel your mind. It’s 100% organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and only contains plant protein. With 12g of protein, 8g of fiber, and 1.5g of omega-3, Mid-Day Squares are the perfect daily snack.
Beautiful Rose Decorations
Functionality is great. But so are beautiful decorations. With Rose Lives Love’s “Galaxy Rose” glass dome, any room can be brightened up and glamorized. This handmade glass dome, similar in appearance to a snow globe, holds 20 LED fairy-themed lights, featuring a carved wooden base and an iridescent, 24K gold frozen rose encased inside. The view of a Galaxy Rose in a dark room is truly a pretty sight.
Vegan Hair Care
Hair, just like every other part of our body, requires care and maintenance to remain healthy. VoCê is a vegan-based brand that sells hair care, styling, and finishing products made with globally harvested ingredients and certified organic extracts. Their “No Yellow. Wash Blond Shampoo” provides the ideal amount of violet pigment to wash away brassiness and undesired yellow tones in your hair. The proteins in the shampoo strengthen your hair strands and leave the hair soft and shiny. It is designed specifically for people with white, silver, and blonde hair. VoCê also carries conditioners, thermal heat masks, and various creams and mists for hair maintenance and styling.
Bluetooth Music Receiver
Every audio system deserves a quality Bluetooth receiver. Auris’ “bluMe HD Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver” streams high-definition audio wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device to any music system or powered speakers. With bluMe HD, users can make any audio system wireless and stream audio from up to 30m (100 feet) away. There is no app or wireless router needed, and it connects in seconds. Auris has made a name for itself by providing high-resolution products for Bluetooth audio devices. Even Forbes released a piece about Auris’ preeminence in the audio industry.
Alternative to Leather
As the world works to undo much of the environmental damage done in the past few centuries, Mylo is one brand that stands out as a leader in that initiative. Their patented “Mylo” material is a renewable, sustainable alternative to leather that companies like Adidas, lululemon, Stella McCartney, and others have recently adopted. Mylo is made from mycelium, a complex latticework of underground fibers. It requires less land and water to produce and emits fewer greenhouse gases than raising livestock. In terms of texture, it is soft and supple.
Premium Humidifier
Whether you’re a student, an employee, a parent, or all three, Everlasting Comfort is here to help. The brand carries various comfort-promoting products like seat cushions, support pillows, throw blankets, humidifiers, diffusers, and more. Their “Cool Mist Humidifier 6L” boasts a 50-hour run time in rooms up to 500 square feet in size. Moisture levels are adjustable, and it is even compatible with essential oils, allowing users to add fresh aromas to their mist. Humidifiers reduce airborne bacteria and viruses, soothe the common cold and flu, and promote your skin and hair’s health.
Hemp Hand Sanitizer
Hemp has recently become one of the most widely used ingredients in health and wellness products. And for a good reason. Hempvana’s “Handvana HydroClean Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer” utilizes hemp to provide a dryness-free, 99.9% germ-killing experience. It contains coconut oil, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid to keep your hands soft and smooth, while most other hand sanitizers leave your hands brittle and dry. Hempvana also offers an assortment of wellness and pain relief products.
Shaving Cream Warmer
For all the bearded individuals out there, imagine being able to execute a barbershop-quality trim to your facial hair in the comfort of your own home. Now, with LTHR’s “Hot Lather Machine,” users can apply the same hot lather they would receive in a barbershop at home - without a bulky, slow-to-heat-up device. This product was tested and created by a group of lifelong barbers dedicated to achieving the perfect shave.
Custom Hair Care
Finding the perfect hair care routine can be overwhelming. With an endless range of opinions and recommendations floating around the Internet, it may not be easy to decide what’s best for you. Prose aims to eliminate this issue with their fully personalized hair care system, backed by an experienced research and development team of chemists and hair experts. Users begin the process by answering a series of questions about their hair needs and goals and their lifestyle and environment. Then, Prose will make product recommendations based on your specific profile.
Organic, Sustainable Crackers
The only gift better than food is food that you can share. With Moonshot Snacks’ climate-friendly crackers, it’s easy to share with friends and instantly liven up a party. Their crackers, which come in flavors of sourdough sea salt, tomato basil, and rosemary garlic, are a healthy, delicious snack, characterized by their zesty taste and crispiness. They’re great for spreads and cheeses. And even better, they’re certified organic and non-GMO, made with wheat and sunflower oil grown in regenerative farms with healthy soil.
Personalized Skin Care System
Just like haircare, skincare is also a highly personal routine. The effectiveness of specific products differs from person to person. Proven skincare attempts to provide the most precise routine possible for their users with their “Skin Genome Quiz,” which asks users questions about their skin, lifestyle, and environment. At the end of the quiz, the user will be given three multifunctional products that are best for them, based on 47 different factors about them. All of Proven Skincare’s products are clean, non-toxic and made in the U.S. by Stanford scientists.
Teddy Bears Made of Roses
Are you feeling romantic? Perhaps your significant other would enjoy an iconic “Rose Bear” made by Dose of Roses. This giant, faceless teddy bear made entirely of synthetic roses make for an adorable, distinct gift for your partner. They also make great gifts at birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and holidays like Christmas and Mother’s Day. The bears come in several colors, including red, orange, pink, blue, and more. They are available in small sizes (8 inches) or medium dimensions (14 inches).
Dusk to Dawn Lights
Every home should have proper outdoor lighting set up. Both for safety and leisure, it is essential to have adequate lighting. Boundery’s dusk to dawn lights, geared to measure the level of light in their surroundings and adjust accordingly, are a great addition to any house. Their “Night2Day Smart Safety Bulb” is set to automatically turn on when the sun goes down and turn off when it comes back up. It consumes 80% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs and lasts up to 10 times longer.
Pigless Pork Rinds
Pork rinds are an American classic that has been enjoyed for ages. However, they’re not the healthiest snack in the corner store. Luckily, Outstanding Foods is changing this fact with their innovative “PigOut” pork rinds, packed with protein. All their products are plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, and contain no trans fat. Even more convincing, their creator is also the inventor of the famous “Beyond Burger.”
Alternative to CBD
During this pandemic, mental health has become a prevalent issue in society. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry has taken a plunge in credibility, and many mental health patients are searching for effective means to ease their symptoms. PYM, or Prepare Your Mind, is a brand fighting to make non-addictive mental health supplements accessible for everyone. Their “Mood Chews,” a gummy snack made with several amino acids and adaptogens, is a daily supplement for people struggling with depression and anxiety. They contain L-theanine, Rhodiola, GABA and are all-natural, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
Conclusion
What truly makes a gift memorable is the thought put behind it. A gift that is bought with care for the recipient’s feelings should only evoke a positive reaction. Almost always, a gift holds more weight than just the tangible item that is being exchanged. Don’t lose your mind searching for “the perfect gift.” With the variety of gifts listed, you are bound to find the ideal message you want to send. Just remember; what is perfect to the person you are gifting, is more likely than not, the sentiment behind the gift.