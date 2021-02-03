What Will the MLB Season Hold in 2021?

Many people are excited that professional sports teams are starting up again. Simultaneously, there is still one sports league that has not started since the last offseason. Major League Baseball is sticking to its regular schedule. It is not going to start up until the end of March. At the same time, March is right around the corner. As a result, many people are taking a look at MLB Sports Picks and are wondering what the baseball season is going to hold this year. Overall, the offseason has been relatively quiet. On the other hand, as we get closer to the start of the opening day, many people wonder what to expect. There are a few essential points to keep in mind as the baseball season starts up once again.
There Has Been a Lot of Roster Turnover
First, there has been a lot of roster turnover in Major League Baseball. For example, it seems like the Chicago Cubs have traded just about everyone good on their roster. This is a sign that the team is certainly in a rebuilding mode. A lot of the other teams in the National League Central Division have done the same thing. Therefore, the St Louis Cardinals might end up winning the division by default.
On the other hand, the San Diego Padres are in the complete opposite mode. It is clear the San Diego Padres build it they have a chance to compete for a World Series title this year. Therefore, whoever the Cubs are putting down makes it look like the San Diego Padres are picking up. There will be some changes in baseball this year.
Baseball Lost a Lot of Money Last Year
Another significant change that is going to take place in the world of baseball this year involves salary. There is no way that any player is going to be receiving a significant contract this year. The reality is that baseball lost a lot of money last year because they did not play many games. Therefore, the league is merely more strapped for cash than they usually are. Even though there are still players who will receive generous contracts, there are not going to be any records set this year. If baseball had a salary cap, there is a good chance that the salary cap would come down.
On the other hand, baseball does not have a salary cap. The teams that have less money will be hit disproportionately harder than teams that have more money. Does this mean that there will be a more significant difference between the best team in baseball and the worst team in baseball this year? Time will tell.
Opening Day Will Take Place on Time
Right now, the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to rage throughout the United States. Even though it is a good sign that vaccines are being rolled out, we have a long way to go before a majority of the country is vaccinated. Therefore, some people are concerned that the baseball season’s start might get pushed back because of the virus’s state. This is unlikely to happen. The opening day does not occur until the spring, and more people will be vaccinated then. Furthermore, baseball is better prepared for the pandemic this year than they were last year. Everyone should expect to see a full baseball season this coming year.