What Should I Know About CBD Before Trying It?

No matter where someone lives in the United States, there has been a rise in the signs for CBD oil and CBD dispensaries. They seem to be everywhere these days. This molecule has been present in cannabis since the dawn of time; however, it has only recently moved into the cultural spotlight. The sudden selection of various CBD products can be difficult for people to parse. Therefore, there are a few key points that people should know about CBD before they decide to try it for themselves.
Understanding CBD, THC, and the High
First, many people are wondering whether or not CBD has the potential to get someone “high.” When someone thinks about the high that is typically associated with marijuana, this comes from THC. This is a psychoactive substance that can lead to the euphoria that some people chase; however, it can also lead to a variety of less-desirable side effects as well. This can cause people to feel hungry, impair memory, and lead to anxiety.
CBD cannot get someone high. Therefore, those who are worried about this can rest easy; however, it is important to make sure that CBD has been properly isolated. If it hasn’t, trace amounts of THC might still be present. It is important to find CBD dispensaries that thoroughly test their products.
The Potential Uses of CBD
Other people might be wondering why people are looking for CBD in the first place. CBD is one of the most versatile supplements and products to reach the market over the past few years. People will use CBD to treat everything ranging from inflammation to anxiety. CBD can even be used to handle menstrual problems, treat behavioral issues, target ADHD, and provide relief from chronic pain. CBD has even been approved by the FDA for the treatment of a common seizure disorder called epilepsy. For this reason, there are plenty of people who are looking for CBD.
The Dosage of CBD
Finally, it is important for people to think about how much CBD they are going to take. This is another area in which there is still ongoing research. In general, it is still up to each individual when it comes to the dose of CBD. Most people are going to start somewhere in the range of 10 to 15 mg per day before working their way up. Anyone who has concerns about this should make sure to speak to a trained professional for help. There are lots of CBD products, doses, and options on the market.