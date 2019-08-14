What Can I Do to Bring in More Leads with Facebook Ads?

I run an online dropshipping business, and I’m currently working on a new marketing strategy. Part of my strategy is to boost my social media marketing efforts, particularly on Facebook. I want to maximize the benefits of my strategy. How can I improve my lead generation with Facebook ads?
Social media marketing is now one of the most effective ways to market a business online. We’re at a point now where 95% of adults between 18 and 34 follow brands on social media. Facebook has more than 2 billion active monthly users. If you’re a business and you’re ignoring Facebook ads, it’s safe to say that you’re leaving money on the table.
But it’s one thing to advertise on Facebook, and it’s an entirely different thing to generate legitimate leads from these ads.
Before you even launch a campaign, you need to consider your goals. Why are you running your ad? Knowing your purpose will make it easier to create ads that are aligned with your goals. It’s also easier to measure your results if you have a goal in mind.
Facebook is also going to ask you what you’re trying to accomplish with your advertisement. Under the “Consideration” tab, you’ll be able to choose between: traffic, app installs, engagement, messages, video views and lead generation.
The lead generation option will help you collect information from users who are interested in your product or service. Choosing a lead generation campaign will also allow you to set up a split test that will help you maximize efficiency.
How can you make sure that your ad gets the engagement (likes, clicks, shares, etc.) that you want?
One option is to use a Facebook ad agency, and let the professionals take care of the work for you.
If you’re doing this on your own, you can start by offering something for free. People love getting free things, and this is a great way to grab the viewer’s attention. Once you have their attention, you can collect their information so that you can continue to nurture your relationship.
Another option is to link through a survey about your product or service. Going this route will ensure that you only receive high-quality leads, which are the people who are most likely to buy something. Surveys also demonstrate your value for customer feedback.
Video ads are another great way to capture the attention of your target audience, but it’s important to keep in mind that most people will only watch about a third of the video on Facebook. Build up the anticipation and place your CTA early on in the video to maximize engagement.
Facebook’s instant forms allow you to collect a wide range of information, including email addresses, phone numbers and even customer opinions. It's important to use the right form if you want your lead generation to be effective. Otherwise, you may wind up with data that you don’t need or don’t know how to use.
In addition to using the right form, you also want to make sure that you’re automating your follow-ups after the user signs up. Fortunately, Facebook allows you to sync with some of the most popular CRMs, such as Airtable and Salesforce.
Once your Facebook ad goes live, make sure that you’re taking steps to measure your success. Don’t be afraid to tweak your strategy or start from square one if you’re not seeing the results you want.