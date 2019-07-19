Can Mental Illness Lead to Aggressive Behaviors and Violent Crimes?

My roommate is a nice guy, but he goes through these bouts of aggressive behaviors that are horrifying. The rage seems to come out of nowhere, and he blames it on a “mental illness,” but I am not sure if he has a mental illness or not.
Can his rage be a mental illness?
Mental illness can result in violence and rage, but the statistics are against your roommate.
"Only three to five percent of violent acts are linked to mental illness. The majority of violent behaviors that result in crimes including theft, battery, assault, and rape do not include gun violence or deadly actions. In cases of mass shootings, research shows that less than 15 percent of perpetrators are diagnosed as psychotic or mentally ill," explains Keller Law Offices.
We see a lot of television shows and hear reports of mental illness leading to violence, but the problem is that the studies do not seem to back this claim. Even when it comes to mass shootings, less than 15% of these individuals would be classified as having a mental illness.
If he truly thinks he has a mental issue, you may ask if he has seen a doctor and is seeking medication.
There's also a risk of medication leading to his outbursts of rage, and this is one factor that a lot of people seem to overlook.
One study looked at gun violence and mental illness. The study was published in Preventive Medicine and found that gun violence is linked to access rather than mental illness.
But there is one mental disorder or illness that can lead to bouts of rage: intermittent explosive disorder. This is a disorder that is characterized as a person having sudden episodes of rage that is often repeated. A person that has this disorder may be at a higher risk of having road rage or throwing objects and being involved in domestic violence.
If your roommate has this disorder, you’ll notice that there’s little or no warning before the rage begins, and it can last minutes or normally less than 30 minutes.
The individual may have aggressive episodes that are accompanied by:
- Tremors
- Tingling
- Rage
- Irritability
- Heart palpitations
- Chest tightness
- Racing thoughts
It's important to understand that the rage is not in proportion to the situation at hand. The person will go into a fit of rage for virtually no reason. If this sounds like your roommate, you may want to recommend that he go to a mental health professional.
Three key links are associated with this mental disorder: environment, genetics and difference in brain structure. Changing environment can help some individuals, or a person may have to go through psychotherapy and take medication to help with their rage.
Antidepressants or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may be recommended as a form of treatment.
The key is to help your roommate recognize that he has an issue that can impact his life negatively. It's more difficult for a person to hold a job or a relationship when suffering from this disorder.