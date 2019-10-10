How are the IoT and GPS Tracking Improving Fleet Management?

I currently manage a fleet, and I’m always looking for ways to improve both efficiency and results. Many of my colleagues are looking to incorporate the Internet of Things and GPS tracking into their strategies. But how are these working to improve fleet management?
The Internet of Things (IoT) is changing a lot of industries – fleet management included.
One of the biggest challenges that fleet managers face is fleet tracking. The combination of IoT and vehicle GPS tracking devices makes this job a little bit easier.
IoT devices can be used to capture a lot of useful parameters, such as: stop time, idling and driver behavior. GPS and vehicle trackers can be used to monitor fuel, temperature, load and, of course, location. You can also track and monitor different aspects of the vehicle, such as tire temperature and pressure data, as well as non-powered assets.
An IoT-based tracking system is a little complex, but it can potentially improve fleet management significantly.
Here’s how it works:
- Location data is collected on all of the vehicle’s sensors, including GPS and OBD II.
- Periodically, that data is sent to a local gateway through a mobile data connection as the vehicle travels.
- The gateway then sends information to the network’s server, which may include location, speed, direction and a host of other variables. That data is collected and sent to a secure application server on the cloud.
- The application server then sends alerts and reports on the vehicle.
Specifically, IoT improves fleet management by linking applications, and delivering important data and services. IoT can also be helpful with routing, scheduling and vehicle efficiency. It allows you to track a vehicle’s performance and compare it to the standard performance to determine if repairs, changes or an upgrade is required.
When properly implemented, IoT can automate fleet management processes. At the same time, tracking provides idling vehicle time, location and other important data in real-time.
Having this data on-hand and in real-time allows you to take action and share data to make smart decisions that improve the efficiency of your operation.
Vehicle-specific metrics, such as fuel use and driving habits, are indicators of productivity. If drivers are engaging in risky behaviors like speeding or harsh braking, additional training can be implemented to improve productivity and safety. Drivers can also be reprimanded for these behaviors in order to correct issues that may compromise performance and safety.
Additionally, being able to monitor fuel usage means that you can reduce waste or even pinpoint potential fraud.
At the management level, this data gives you an overall look at your fleet and its activity. It also allows you to make changes that optimize performance. For example, you can look at the points in each vehicle’s routes where idling is at the highest level, and optimize routes to reduce downtime and improve productivity.
Accident data and locations can also be used to find areas in routes that may be hazardous, and plan routes around these conditions to choose the best route for your employees.