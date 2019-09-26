3 Google Tools With Features That Will Make You More Productive

Google is known for maximizing employee productivity in the office while keeping stress levels down. To avoid burnout, many Google employees meditate when they feel overloaded and continually perfect their time management strategies.
If you’ve got a tough schedule, Google wants to make you equally productive with the following tools:
1. Google Calendar features
Using Google Calendar to schedule your personal life will help you stay on top of your coursework. For example, when you’re studying for finals, you don’t have time to waste. You can’t accept an invitation without first consulting your study schedule. However, your study schedule and personal schedule are best contained within the same calendar.
If you’re studying for finals with a friend, you can import their calendar into yours to see what they’ve got scheduled for the day. This makes it easier to schedule study time together. You can look at their schedule to find where you both have some free time and create a study event during that time. Full instructions for managing features can be found in this ultimate Google calendar guide.
2. Gmail features
Okay, so you’re probably using Gmail already, but there are specific ways to use Gmail that will increase your productivity. First, you can set Gmail up to receive email from other accounts (like your personal domain name) so you only need to check one email account. If you haven’t done this already, it’s highly recommended. Checking one email account will save you an immense amount of time.
The other Gmail features you can use to increase productivity include:
● Confidential emails. In 2018, Gmail rolled out a new feature that allows you to revoke access to an email you’ve sent to another Gmail user. This feature is useful when you need to send your checking account’s routing number or even an account number through email. Once the recipient is done with the data, you can revoke access and not worry about it sitting in their inbox forever.
● Nudging. If you don’t reply to an email, Gmail moves it to the top of your inbox after a few days with a gentle reminder asking you if you’d like to reply. This feature is fantastic if you sometimes forget to reply to emails.
● Attachment Chips. It’s a strange name, but attachment “chips” are clickable icons underneath the preview for an email that open attachments in preview mode. You no longer need to spend hours digging around your inbox, desperately clicking on every response in a conversation, trying to pinpoint a PDF file.
● Tasks. The Gmail sidebar update was so subtle you may not have noticed it. On the right-hand side of your inbox, there are three icons: Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Clicking on these icons will engage a sidebar app.
The calendar app makes it easy to see if you have a conflicting appointment before responding to an email. It syncs with your Google calendar and you can add tasks inside Gmail without opening a separate app.
The Keep app is a note taking tool and Tasks is a simple task management tool.
3. Google Docs features
You’ve probably been using Google Docs for a while, but there are plenty of features you may not have discovered yet. For instance, the ‘Research’ feature allows you to perform a quick online search without leaving your document.
Normally, you’d have to open a new tab, conduct your research, then switch back to your Google document. It’s a small feature that will save you plenty of clicking. Just click on the Tools menu at the top, and select “Research” from the drop-down menu. Right-click on the word or phrase in your Google doc that you want to research, and select “Research.” A Research tool will appear on the right side of your document containing information and images related to your selected phrase.
Another cool feature in Google Docs is the Suggestion feature. You can track changes when editing a shared document so nothing is truly lost. But sometimes it’s better to make suggestions rather than edits – that’s where this feature comes in handy, for example if you are collaborating on affordable essays.
By clicking on the pencil icon on the top right of your document, you can change the mode to “Suggesting.” Anything you add, edit, or delete, will appear colored within the document and details for what you changed will appear as a comment on the right side of the document. Instead of the text being changed, your changes will show up as suggested edits side-by-side with the original text.
Revision history is another useful tool inside Google Docs. When you’re collaborating with multiple people, you may need to go back to a former version of your document.
You can collaborate on a Google Doc and conduct a conference call at the same time with an add-on called UberConference. This sidebar app allows you to get all document collaborators on an audio conference call right from the document. Using this app, you can collaborate on the document in real time.
Google has created the ultimate productivity tools
Google has done a great job cranking out incredibly useful features inside of basic applications. It takes time to get the hang of using new features as they roll out, but it’s worth taking the time to learn.