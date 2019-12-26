How Can I Stay Safe During the Holidays?

The holidays are an enjoyable, yet stressful, time of year for many people, including college students. Many students are returning home to spend time with their families while also taking advantage of the chance to hang out with friends they might not have seen in a long time. While this is a time for celebration, it is also important for everyone to do so in a safe and secure manner. With this goal in mind, one student has asked how he or she can stay safe during the holidays. It is critical for everyone to listen to the advice of an experienced DWI Defense Lawyer.
First, when going out drinking, everyone needs to make sure they have a transportation plan in place. This can take many forms. Some people elect to have a designated driver, which is someone who won't drink when they go out. This ensures that everyone has a safe ride home. On the other hand, other people might elect to use a ridesharing service, such as Uber and Lyft. These services can be called with the touch of a button from any smart device. Other people might elect to go with a more traditional taxi cab. Regardless of how people get home, it is critical to make sure that there is an actual plan in place. Simply "winging it" might result in someone driving who shouldn't be doing so, resulting in a DWI arrest.
Second, some people might not want to drink when they go out. That is perfectly fine as well. At the same time, there can be a lot of pressure on college students to participate in alcohol-related festivities. Those who decide not to drink need to have a plan in place to protect themselves against this pressure. One of the easiest strategies involves simply holding a drink in one's hand. Having a drink in hand will often prevent someone from asking that person whether or not he or she needs a drink. Nobody should ever be pressured to drink when they don't want to. Ensure there is a plan in place to prevent this from happening.
Finally, people also need to make sure they know what's in their drinks. Sometimes, people end up getting their drink spiked. To prevent this, always make sure to watch the drink being made. When possible, open the drink yourself. That way, everyone knows exactly what's in the drink and nobody will end up getting drugged. Should anything bad happen during the holidays, it is always a good idea to rely on a trained professional for help. Everyone deserves to be protected during the holidays and should have their rights safeguarded.