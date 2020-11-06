Why Do Nurses Wear Scrubs?

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to answer my question. I was recently at the hospital and I noticed that lots of people wear scrubs. I also noticed that nurses wear a wide variety of scrubs. This got me wondering, why do nurses even wear scrubs in the first place? Do they provide them with some advantages that traditional clothes do not? Thank you for helping me figure out the answer to this.
Hello, and thank you for taking the time to ask you a question about nursing scrubs. Yes, it is true that nurses wear a wide variety of scrubs. First, it is important to address the reason why nurses tend to wear scrubs that come in different styles. In addition to being creative, nurses who work in Pediatrics are trying to find ways to make their patients feel as comfortable as possible. Therefore, they tend to get creative with their scrubs, wearing popular cartoon characters that put a smile on the faces of their patients.
Now, there are a few advantages that come with wearing scrubs. First, nurses spend a lot of time on their feet during the day. Therefore, it is not unusual for them to get overheated as they walk from place to place. Therefore, scrubs are incredibly breathable. They are made of light, thin material that makes it easy for people to remain cool even when they are on the go in the hospital constantly.
Another major advantage that is provided by scrubs has to do with the number of pockets. There's a lot of equipment that nurses have to carry from place to place. This often includes pens, clipboards, reflex hammers, lights, a stethoscope, a blood pressure cuff, and a number of other accessories. It is challenging to fit all of these into typical pockets. Therefore, nurses tend to wear scrubs that have a lot of pockets in them kind of make me easier for them to carry their equipment from room to room.
Finally, nurses also wear scrubs because they provide them with a tremendous amount of dexterity. Because scrubs are so light and flexible, it is easy for nurses to bend over, stand up, and maximize the range of motion of their hips, shoulders, and knees. In the end, nurses wear scrubs because it makes it easier for them to do their job. There are plenty of scrubs out there and most nurses explore numerous options before they decide which scrubs they want to wear.
These are just a few of the major advantages that come with scrubs. Most nurses care deeply about the types of scrubs they wear because it impacts their ability to do their job.