How Can I Finally Quit Smoking?

I started smoking cigarettes when I was a senior in high school. I did it to fit in with my friends, but I never thought that I would become addicted. Now that I’m in college, I’m taking my health more seriously. I've started exercising more and eating better, but smoking is the last obstacle standing in my way of a healthy life. I know it won’t be an easy road, but do you have any tips or advice to help smokers kick their habit to the curb?
Despite all of the education and awareness of the dangers of smoking, many teens still pick up the habit. You’re not alone.
Recognizing that you need to quit this habit for the sake of your health is important. You’ve taken the most important step (admitting the problem and wanting help). Reaching your goal will be challenging, but if you’re serious about protecting your health, there is no doubt that you’ll overcome these obstacles.
Why is it so hard to quit smoking? Nicotine is a neurotoxin that reaches the brain in less than 10 seconds, and once it hits the brain, dopamine is released. This sets off the reward center of the brain, and once those dopamine levels fall, you start experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
The struggle to quit is both psychological and physical. People underestimate just how hard it is to overcome a nicotine dependency.
There is no single way to quit smoking. There are many ways to reach the finish line, and you may have to try a few before you find one that works for you. But it’s important to understand that you will grapple with psychological and physical withdrawal symptoms, which may include:
- Nausea
- Tremor
- Sleep disturbances
- Dizziness
- Rapid heartbeat
- Difficulty concentrating
- Headaches
I’m not trying to deter you from quitting – quite the opposite. If you’re aware of and prepared for these symptoms, you can face them head-on or have a plan in place to deal with them.
Some people manage to quit smoking cold turkey, but for most, it’s about weaning you off of cigarettes slowly so that you don’t have to deal with severe withdrawal symptoms.
There is a medication, called Champix, that can be used to help with quitting smoking. It works by using varenicline, which prevents the release of dopamine. Withdrawal symptoms are weaker, and you won’t experience the same rewarding sensation that nicotine elicits.
Nicotine patches and chewing gums are popular. They deliver doses of nicotine without you having to light up a cigarette. These doses eventually get lower until you’re finally able to stop smoking.
Some people have luck with e-cigarettes which have a similar concept to patches and gums, but they still allow for the physical act of smoking. E-cigarettes are still controversial (they’re not as safe as you think), but they are an option if you want to quit smoking.
Hypnosis and acupuncture are alternative options for quitting smoking. These have variable levels of success, although hypnosis has proven to be quite promising. Acupuncture can be especially helpful for managing withdrawal symptoms, which can help you continue with your treatment.