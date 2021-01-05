What Will the Major Storylines Be from the Upcoming NBA Season?

The NBA preseason is underway and there are a lot of people who are ready for the regular season to get underway as well. With a compressed offseason, a lot of moves were made quickly. The NBA draft quickly followed the postseason and Anthony Edwards out of UGA was selected with the first overall pick. James Wiseman, the big man out of Memphis, was picked second and LaMelo Ball went third overall to the Charlotte Hornets. A lot of people are wondering what some of the major storylines from the NBA are going to be. There are a few major ones to watch for.
What Will LaMelo Ball Do for the Charlotte Hornets?
Michael Jordan hasn’t exactly done a great job when it comes to draft picks for the Charlotte Hornets. Who can forget the bust that was Adam Morrison? On the other hand, many people are saying that LaMelo Ball represents a “can’t miss” when it comes to draft prospects. It is important to note that many people are praising the vision of the young phenom, labeling him an exceptional passer. In contrast, his shooting leaves something to be desired. How is his game going to transition from Australia to the NBA? He did something a bit unorthodox when he decided to skip college and play pro ball overseas. Will he set a precedent? Will the Charlotte Hornets make the playoffs? Time will tell.
Who Is Going To Challenge the Lakers?
The Lakers won the title last season with LeBron James adding his fourth ring. A lot of people are wondering if the Lakers are going to repeat this year. The true question is: who is going to challenge them? A lot of people think that the Bucks are going to push the Lakers the hardest out of the Eastern Conference. The LA Clippers are going to be contenders again in the Western Conference but they have never been to the conference finals, let alone hoisted an NBA title. We will see what happens with the conference this year.
What Are the Golden State Warriors Going To Do?
The Golden State Warriors appeared to have a dynasty going; however, they are going to be without one of their key players again this year, as Klay Thompson tore his Achilles. A lot of people are saying that the injury will remove the Warriors from title contention; however, Stephen Curry returns to the lineup for the Warriors this year. Therefore, they are going to be improved. The only question is if Curry alone is going to be enough for the Warriors as people look at their free sports picks.
The NBA Season Will Start Shortly
For those who are looking for answers to these questions, they are not going to have to wait much longer, as the NBA season is going to get underway before Christmas. It is going to be exciting to see how the NBA season unfolds this year. While the virus is going to play a role this season, they should be prepared for the 2020 - 2021 season.