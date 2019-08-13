How Can I Get the Startup Capital I Need?

My business partners and I are fleshing out the details of a business idea. We’ve worked out most of the details, and we are in the midst of writing our business plan. Our primary concern right now is figuring out how we’re going to secure the capital we need to get our idea off the ground. We’re thinking that a startup loan may be our best option. How do these loans work, and what are their benefits (if any)?
Funding is always the biggest obstacle for every startup. Even if you have the next million-dollar idea and a fantastic business plan, you’ll struggle to succeed if you don’t have to capital you need to get your business off the ground.
Personal savings and personal credit cards are the primary sources of funding for small business startups, but if you don’t have any assets to liquidate or a lot of savings, a loan may be a good option.
The problem with conventional business loans is that banks want you to have an established business. Why? Because they’d be taking a major risk by lending to new business with no track record of success.
There are small business startup loans designed specifically for startups. The Small Business Administration (SBA), for example, offers startup loans. But here’s the catch: you’ll still need to make a significant contribution.
The SBA has strict guidelines that you’ll need to meet, and you’ll also need to contribute 20-30% capital alongside the bank. It’s worthwhile to try and meet the SBA’s strict guidelines, as they offer funding ranges of $25,000 to $350,000.
It will take 3-6 months to get the funding if you can pass the strict requirements, and you’ll only be able to use the money on approved expenses.
The SBA’s guidelines include:
- Business plan
- Profit and loss statement
- 2-5-year financial projections
- Balance sheet
- Personal financial statement
- In operation for at least six months
Because the SBA requires a 20%-30% contribution, this method of funding isn’t as popular with startups.
In fact, a survey from the SBA found that only 8% of business startups used bank loans for their startup capital.
If a startup loan isn’t an option for you and your partners, you might consider taking out personal loans. Credit cards are also another option, and one of the most popular among startups. While I’m not one to condone the use of credit cards, it’s one of the only viable options for startups.
Personal loans and credit cards have fewer restrictions, but it’s important to remember that these are risky financing options. If the business goes under, you will still be personally responsible for the loan.
Before you make any decisions, you and your partners should sit down and weigh your options carefully. Consider the pros and cons of each type of funding. Make a list of all potential funding options, including family members and friends. Determine which options would be the most favorable for your operations and its founders.
Seeking out investors may be another viable option, but it’s important to understand the terms and limitations associated with this type of funding.