What Can I Do If I’m Denied Long-term Disability?

I was severely injured in a car accident, and while I can still walk, I suffer from severe back pain. Sitting or staying in the same position for a long period of time is nearly impossible. The aches and pains are almost unbearable.
My doctor has me on pain medications, and we’ve been discussing the possibility of surgery.
In the meantime, I have applied for disability, but I have been denied long-term disability recently. Are there any options available to appeal the long-term denial?
Long-term disability benefits can be denied by your insurance company, but you will have at least one level of appeals that you can exhaust. A lot of insurance companies have multiple appeal levels, so this is a great option if your original appeal is denied.
You can even file a lawsuit against the insurance company, but if you’re filing for disability under your employer’s insurance plan, you’re federally required to exhaust all levels of appeal before filing a lawsuit.
Denial letters are sent for every denial, and you’ll want to read through this letter thoroughly to have a good understanding of why you were denied. The exact reason for a denial may be provided, so you may find that the letter claims you lack proof of a disability.
You can then submit documentation, including x-rays and doctor paperwork stating the extent of your injury. Appeals are on a timeline, so you’ll have a minimum of 60 days to file an appeal. The time to appeal may be even longer.
It's important that you supply as much documentation during your appeals as possible due to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The Act means that your case’s record is essentially “closed” when you file the last of your allotted appeals.
What does this mean?
The court can only look at the evidence that was included during the appeals. A disability lawyer will also be forced to use only this documentation. You'll want to discuss this with your doctor before the final appeal to ensure that you can provide enough substantial proof of your disability as possible.
If you have been denied one appeal already and have one appeal left, you may want to consider consulting with a disability lawyer to discuss your options. The lawyer will ensure that you provide as much documentation of your disability as possible.
Documents that can help strengthen your appeal are:
- Doctor notes
- Emergency room records
- Surgical records
- Radiology reports
- X-rays
Request all of this documentation from the hospital or doctor so that you have it to provide during the appeals process. Third-party reports can also be helpful, and this can be letters from friends or even letters from your physical therapist.
It's important to look at your denial letter and determine if you’ve missed the appeals deadline or not. If a plan is governed by the ERISA, you’ll have 180 days to file an appeal. Do not miss the deadline because this will eliminate the option to be able to sue your insurer in federal court because you failed to exhaust all of the appeals allotted to your claim.