How Can I Improve My Essay Writing Skills?

I have always struggled with academic writing. Now that I’m in college, I want to improve my essay skills so that I’m not always frustrated every time I have to write a new paper for a class. I know that I’ll be doing more writing than ever, so I’d like to feel more confident in my capabilities. Do the experts have any tips or advice on how I can improve by essay writing skills?
Essay writing can be intimidating at first, but just like anything else in life, it is a skill that can be learned and improved upon with practice and patience.
It's important to remember that writing a good essay doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to be an excellent writer. The important thing is to have a clear argument and direction, and to follow a well-thought-out plan for your essay.
But to truly improve your essay writing skills, you need to practice writing. You may not have the time or inclination to practice writing essays, but you could hone your writing skills by making an effort to write something every day.
Try using writing prompts to get some ideas and inspiration for your writing. You may be surprised by how quickly your skill improves after just a few weeks of daily writing. Remember – you don’t have to spend hours on this assignment. Make it short and sweet.
Practicing writing will help improve your skills, but it’s also important to do a lot of reading. Read as many essays as possible, and pay attention to:
- Style
- Vocabulary
- Structure
- Citations
- Research
If your goal is to make sure that you’re prepared and confident in your essay-writing skills, you may want to start by creating a checklist of things to do with each new paper you’re assigned.
Here’s an example checklist:
- Read and understand the essay prompt
- Choose a topic
- Create an outline
- Write the thesis statement
- Create the introductory paragraph
- Write the body paragraphs
- Write the concluding paragraph
- Edit your rough draft
This checklist will work for the majority of essay assignments. The structure of the paper is important, but it’s also important to work on your research skills and ability to clearly argue your point.
All facts and claims should be backed by research and sources. If you’re worried about repeating yourself, you can use a paraphrasing tool to find new ways to present your argument.
As for the writing itself, here are some simple tips:
- Use the active voice
- Vary your sentence structure
- Avoid repetition
- Be concise
- Use formal language
- Only use vocabulary that you know
- Write for your audience
When it comes to editing and proofreading, make sure that you have a friend or classmate who is willing to help. It’s easy to overlook spelling or grammatical errors when editing your own work, and it can be helpful to have an outside perspective and opinion of your paper.
Writing may not have been your strong suit in high school, but you have the opportunity to improve and hone your skill while in college.