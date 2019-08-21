What Career Options Are There for an Audio Engineer?

I’ve just graduated high school and am really interested in becoming an audio engineer. I have always been interested in music, and I play multiple instruments. Audio engineering seems like a natural step forward for me, but what would my career options be?
Audio engineers are able to bypass going to a traditional college and can often go to an audio engineering school that allows you to enter the field in 11 to 12 months.
"CRAS alumni have been awarded Gold & Platinum certifications, Oscars, Grammys, Tonys, AMAs, CMAs, and EMMYs for their work," explains CRAS. Students that have graduated from CRAS have worked on Hollwood movies, Rocket League, Destiny, Fox Sports and even ESPN.
Audio engineers are in high demand, and you’ll be opening the doors to many career options.
You can opt to enter a subfield, such as:
- Live sound engineer
- Mix engineer
- Game and audio design engineer
- Recording engineer
- Studio engineer
You can work with gaming studios, creating or editing tracks to make a game stand out from the competition. A lot of the world’s top studios are looking for audio engineers that are able to enhance gameplay and immersion through audio.
Musicians need audio engineers for everything from live music performances to recording in the studio. Theatres are looking for audio expert as well as post production teams that want to make sure that the final product of a movie is perfect with audio and video.
Broadcast stations need engineers as well as movie producers.
When you enter the field, try dabbling in as much of the industry as you can. Many people go into their careers wanting to work for gaming studios, but these professionals move on to ESPN or Fox Sports because they want to also enjoy their passion for the sports industry.
You may want to work on big movies, and there are always audio engineers that work on the world’s biggest movies. Audio is everywhere, and the career options that you have are expansive.
Sound engineering technicians earn $52,390 on average, and if you work on motion pictures, the average salary is $50,290. Radio broadcasting often pays the least at around $38,850 per year.
Smaller market audio technicians earn less than their counterparts working in major cities. Working in the radio or broadcast industry is demanding, and due to broadcasts running 24/7, it’s not uncommon for professionals to have to work on weekends or holidays to meet deadlines.
Working on motion pictures means having to meet contractual deadlines and working additional hours to ensure that these deadlines are met.
The industry is a fierce one with a lot of career options and demand for audio engineers. Over the next decade, the outlook is good, with growth of 8%. If you don’t want to work for a major studio, you also have options to work in hotels or even at schools or arenas.
As the entertainment industry continues to improve their audio and video production, career options will continue to expand for audio engineers who enter the field.