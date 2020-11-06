Why Do Some Adults Need To Wear Diapers?

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to answer my question. I was wondering why some adults need diapers. I was shopping at the grocery store and walking down the aisle. I realized that there were some diapers that were meant for adults. This struck me as odd, as potty training is a rite of passage. Therefore, I was wondering, why do some adults need diapers?
Hello, and thank you for taking the time to ask your question. Growing up, there are some things that are simply considered a rite of passage. You hit the nail on the head that potty training is a rite of passage. Therefore, it might seem odd that some adults need diapers. There are a few reasons why this is the case.
First, some people have chronic medical conditions that could result in intellectual impairment. If this is the case, people might not be able to be potty trained. In this situation, they are going to continue to grow physically; however, they will not advance mentally. If they are not able to be potty trained, then they are going to have to wear diapers instead. In this case, adults do not change their own diapers. Instead, they have caregivers, such as their parents, who take care of changing their diapers for them.
Another reason why some adults might need to wear diapers is that they have grown older and develop incontinence. Particularly and women who have weaker pelvic floor muscles after giving birth, it may be physically difficult to hold urine in place. Therefore, when they cough, sneeze, or laugh, they might leak some urine. In this situation, it might be easier to simply wear adult diapers. There are some chronic medical conditions that could result in impaired nerve endings in this area, leading to incontinence.
Finally, it is also possible that someone may have suffered an injury that has damaged the sphincter that separates the bladder from the urethra. In this case, it might not be physically possible for someone to contract their muscles in this area, holding in urine. As a result, there may simply be a free flow of urine as it enters the bladder out of the body. In this situation, some adults might decide that it is easier to wear a diaper than to invest in a bag that hangs from this area.
These are a few of the most common reasons why adults might need to wear diapers. Everyone must be understanding of this situation.