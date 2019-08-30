What Should I Look for When Choosing New Appliances?

I just recently moved into my first home in Canada after living in apartments during school for a few years. The home was built in the 90s, and while everything is structurally sound, the home has appliances that are over 15 years old. I would love to upgrade to new appliances, but I do not know where to start.
Appliances are tricky because most people only buy new appliances when renovating or when their old appliances are on the fritz. Since you have older appliances, one major drawback is that the appliances from 15 years ago are far less efficient than the appliances of today.
You're likely going to notice a major reduction in your energy bills once you replace all of your older appliances. Energy Star ratings are very important when considering efficiency, and it is this rating that you’ll want to look for when making your purchase.
The good news is that you can walk into any appliance superstore in Canada, and you’ll find 30 – 40 brands of appliances and sales reps that can help you pick out the right appliances for your home.
But it never hurts to have a general idea of what to buy and what you should look for in your appliances.
Size will be the first thing to consider. Refrigerators, for example, may have cabinetry above them as well as countertops surrounding them. You'll need to be rather precise when choosing your appliances, and one way to do this is to find out the current dimensions of the appliances that you already have in the home.
If you have some room to spare, you may be able to upgrade to a slightly larger appliance.
You'll want to measure three times to ensure that the appliance you purchase fits the home properly. Not only will you want to measure the appliances, but you’ll also want to measure the doorway of your home. Homeowners often purchase appliances that cannot make it through the door.
If you plan on purchasing small appliances, make sure that you do not impulse buy. There are a lot of small appliances that may be “neat” to own, but you’ll never actually use. If you purchase a slow cooker, for example, you may want a model that has WiFi so that you can control the cooker from your office.
But if you have a slow cooker that can only be controlled manually, you may never use it if you have odd office hours.
You should consider all of the neat features that appliances have today. Zone cooling options in a freezer or refrigerator, for example, will give you a lot more flexibility when you purchase food. These zones allow you to cool just specific spots in a freezer or refrigerator, which is much more convenient than a traditional freezer.
I recommend browsing a bunch of models online, seeing which features you really want and need, and then going into an appliance superstore and haggling the price. A lot of stores do have some room for negotiating prices if you’re purchasing multiple appliances at once.