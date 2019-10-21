What’s the Best Way to Promote a Startup?

My partners and I are in the early stages of building a startup, and we’ve been brainstorming on ways to promote our brand. We know that we’ll need a combination of both online and offline promotion. We’re hoping the experts have some tips or advice on how to market our startup, primarily through online channels.
Congratulations on taking the first steps towards launching your startup. Entrepreneurship is an exciting venture, particularly when you’re passionate about your mission.
Marketing and promotion will be the most important things to focus on once you’ve moved past the development of your operations. The right marketing strategy can mean the difference between a successful launch, and a startup that never really makes it off the ground.
There’s no right or wrong way to promote a startup, nor is there a magic formula that will guarantee your success. But there are some standard practices and strategies that tend to work well for most businesses.
Let’s start with the most obvious thing in an online marketing strategy: a website. If you haven’t done so already, make sure that you hire experienced web designers to create your website. It should be responsive so that your site looks just as good on mobile as it does on desktop. Taking a simple, minimalistic approach to design will help the visitors focus on your mission and your products.
Your website should have a blog, and you should implement a content marketing strategy for brand promotion. Guest blogging will allow you to share your expertise and establish yourself as an authority while gaining exposure for your brand.
An email marketing campaign will also help you attract new customers. It’s also important to create and be active on your social media accounts, particularly on the platforms that your customers use most often.
Actively share content on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest. Post regularly, and engage with your customers. Social networks are free to use, and they help increase your reach exponentially.
Along with the blog posts on your website, you can also share updates or relevant information from trusted sources in your field.
Many startups are also using podcast booking services to book appearances on popular podcasts related to their industries. A podcast appearance gives you a chance to establish yourself as a leader in the industry and establish credibility.
Another consideration is influencer marketing. In one survey, 94% of marketers said that influencer marketing had an 11x higher ROI than other forms of digital marketing. The biggest drawback with influencer marketing – and a big part of the reason why many startups don’t use it – is the cost. It can be a very expensive strategy, but it’s highly effective nonetheless.
Promoting and marketing a startup is an ongoing process, and one that you’ll need to tweak along the way. That’s why it’s so important to have a way to measure your results. This way, you can see which strategies are producing the best results and which ones need to be reworked or eliminated.