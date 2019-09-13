Do I Really Need Tracking to Monitor My Fleet?

I own my own small delivery company, and business is really starting to pick up. We have added three new trucks in the last two months and have a fleet of seven vehicles on the road. I am considering expanding outside of my local area to continue to grow the business.
But with so many vehicles, I am having difficulty keeping track of everything. Should I be using tracking to monitor my fleet?
Fleet tracking is a great way to keep a close eye on all of your business’ assets. You can use trackers to be able to gather all of the data from your vehicles, but you also need to consider the fleet tracking software that you use.
All of the data is useless unless you’re able to convert it into an easy-to-read format that also offers dashboard reporting and even alerts if there’s a need.
Newer trucks are being outfitted with trackers that need to be activated to work. But you can also find ATrack trackers on gpswox.com that allow you to quickly and easily add GPS tracking and monitoring to your vehicles.
Trackers will help you better manage your fleet, and the benefits of using one of these trackers goes far beyond knowing where your assets are in space. Trackers can lead to an improvement in your bottom line, and this is done through a thorough understanding of:
- Driver speeds
- Vehicle efficiency
- Routes taken
Trackers can offer the data you need to streamline your operations further so that you can save money on gas, maintenance and potential fines for speeding.
Driver efficiency is also improved because you’ll be able to know how much time is wasted at each stop. If a driver is quick to finish their work, you may be able to schedule more routes for them. Drivers that are exceptionally slow may utilize the tracking system to learn how to better utilize their time.
When you install trackers on your vehicles, you’ll have a clearer picture of your entire operation on a driver-by-driver basis.
You'll also benefit from the ability to manage your fleet with greater precision. If a client calls to ask where their package is located, you can pull up the GPS location of the vehicle to tell the client when they can expect their package to arrive. You can also view traffic situations and offer alternative routes to drivers that may be behind on their route due to an accident or road condition.
Mobile devices will be able to fully monitor fleets, so you’ll be able to determine everything from unauthorized use of vehicles to knowing when a fleet is remaining idle for too long. GPS tracking can also funnel important data through a single platform.
You can funnel in IFTA, DVIR and ELD data through the platform to remain complaint while on the road.
Trackers can further be used to help with maintenance schedules. So, while your fleet is still growing, it’s not a bad idea to start using trackers to monitor your fleet and put a system in place that will work today and in the future.