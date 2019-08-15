I’m Worried About My Friend Taking an Illegal Drug

I have a personal and sensitive issue. A friend of mine has been taking an illegal drug called Kamagra to treat his erectile dysfunction. I’m worried that he may be putting his health in danger. He doesn’t have health insurance, so he won’t be able to afford a prescription. That’s why he’s taking the drug in the first place. But I was wondering: are there any natural remedies that he can try?
You’re right to be concerned for your friend. Kamagra is illegal and potentially dangerous because you don’t know whether you’re getting a genuine product. Fake versions of the drug may be deadly. At the very least, you don’t want your friend to be relying on an illegal drug to get relief.
You may want to sit down and have a serious talk with him about either going to get a legitimate prescription, or going the natural route. Natural remedies can also be used alongside conventional treatments. Keep in mind that these treatments don’t work as quickly as medications, and your friend should still talk to a doctor before taking any herbs or supplements.
One of the most common natural remedies for ED is panax ginseng (red ginseng). In fact, red ginseng has been called the herbal Viagra, and there is solid research backing up its effects. Researchers looked at seven studies involving red ginseng in 2008, with dosages ranging from 600 to 1,000 milligrams three times daily. The researchers found that there was “suggestive evidence for the effectiveness” of the herb in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.
Red ginseng is shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and can also help improve blood flow.
Rhodiola rosea has also been shown to be effective against ED. In one study, 26 out of 35 men saw substantially improved sexual function after taking 150-200 mg of the herb for three months. Rhodiola rosea has also been shown to improve energy levels and reduce fatigue.
DHEA, which is derived from soy and wild yam, is a natural hormone that’s produced by the adrenal glands. It can be converted to testosterone and estrogen by the body.
One study found that men with ED were more likely to have low levels of DHEA. In a 2009 study involving 40 men, half were given 50 mg DHEA once a day for six months. The other half were given a placebo. Those who received the DHEA were more likely to get and maintain an erection.
L-arginine is a natural amino acid that may also help in the treatment of ED. This amino acid is used to make nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels.
Researchers studying the effects of L-arginine found that 31% of those taking 5 grams of the amino acid daily saw significant improvements in sexual function. Another study found that when combined with pycnogenol (a plant product derived from tree bark), L-arginine helped restore sexual ability in 80% of participants after just two months. And 90% had restored sexual ability after three months of use.