Is There Room for Growth in the Nursing Field?

I’m about to enter my first year of college, but I haven’t chosen a major just yet. I've always had an interest in the medical field and I have a desire to help people. I don’t want to be a doctor, so I think a nurse is a good compromise.
But would a nursing career give me much opportunity for growth in the future?
A career in nursing can be very rewarding. Nurses have a direct impact on the lives of the patients they care for. They save lives, they comfort patients and families, and they provide compassionate care to those who are ailing.
If you want to get into the medical field but have no interest in becoming a doctor, a career as a nurse is a good compromise. Many people assume that there is no room to move up after you’ve trained to become a nurse, but there are many specialties that you can pursue.
Specialties will likely require additional education and/or certification, but they also come with new career opportunities and higher salaries.
Maybe you want to help bring new life into the world. A career as a neonatal nurse or nurse midwife may be a good option for you.
Neonatal nurses assist patients in giving birth and directly afterward. Some work in neonatal intensive care units where premature or ill newborns receive continuous care. Others work on postpartum or labor and delivery units. You’ll need a certification in neonatal resuscitation before you can choose this specialization, but on average, these nurses earn $61,212 per year.
Nurse midwives are advanced nurses that guide patients through pregnancy and delivery. This is one of the most in-demand nursing positions in the U.S., and these nurses earn an average salary of $100,590 per year. But there are stringent education and licensing requirements to enter this specialization.
Another advanced nursing position is the nurse practitioner. These are advanced nurses that can write prescriptions and work in just as many specialties as physicians. Some even serve as primary care practitioners for both children and adults. You’ll want to read through nurse practitioner program guides to learn more about this career path. On average, these nurses earn $103,880 per year.
Perhaps you’re interested in helping patients suffering from mental illness. Psychiatric nurses work in in-patient care facilities as well as hospitals to ensure that patients are attending counseling sessions, taking their medications and staying safe from harm. To enter this field, you’ll need to earn a master’s degree as well as certification from the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration. But on average, these nurses earn a salary of $60,239 per year.
There are dozens of nursing specialties, and they each offer the opportunity for growth in your career. You’ll still need to become an RN before pursuing most of these careers, but you’ll enjoy a higher salary as well as varied responsibilities and duties.
We’re suffering from a nursing shortage right now, so nurses are in high demand. With an aging population, we’re going to need more nurses to ensure that patients receive the care they need and deserve.