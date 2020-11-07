How Much Do Glasses Really Cost?

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to answer my question. I am on my own for the first time and I need to get a new prescription because I'm having trouble seeing the chalkboard from the back of the lecture hall. Therefore, I understand that there is a good chance that I am going to need to get a new pair of glasses as well. Therefore, I was wondering, how much do glasses actually cost? How much should I be prepared to spend?
Hello, and thank you for taking the time to ask your question. Yes, I understand where you are coming from. Being on your own for the first time can be a bit shocking, particularly when you have to start paying for big-ticket items yourself. The good news is that glasses do not have to be expensive. At the same time, you do need to understand what you are truly going to be paying for.
You mentioned that you need to get a new prescription for your eyesight. This is going to be the first cost. You need to go to the eye doctor and get your eyes checked. While there, the eye doctor is going to check your visual acuity, your visual fields, your retinas, and the pressure behind your eyes to make sure that you are healthy. All of this is important for taking care of your eyesight. The exact cost of this visit is going to depend on your vision insurance. There is a chance that you might not need to pay anything depending on the plan you get from your vision insurance provider.
Then, there is the cost of the glasses themselves. The good news is that the vast majority of vision insurance plans are going to provide you with a stipend that you can use to pay for your eyeglasses. Therefore, there is a chance that you might not need to pay anything for your glasses. On the other hand, if you are trying to cover the entire cost of your glasses out of pocket, then this could run you several hundred dollars. The good news is that by purchasing glasses online, you might be able to save money.
Now, it is possible for you to take the prescription you get from your eye doctor and order glasses online. You will need to know the width of your nose, the distance between your eyes, the prescription in your lenses, and the length of the legs of your glasses. Then, you can actually use this to compare the prices of glasses online, making sure that you save as much money as possible. Use this information to help you save money on your glasses.