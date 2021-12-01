Penn State Grad Finds Success as Business Lawyer in NYC Thanks to University of Miami School of Law

Caitlin Griffin, a Penn State University alumna, never thought about being an attorney until she thought about being an attorney. Griffin’s journey to studying public interest law and eventually bankruptcy and business law at the University of Miami took a circuitous route after graduating with a B.S. in 2008 from Schryer Honors College.
First Focusing on Teaching after Graduation
As a Human Development and Family Studies major and a member of Schreyer, she had a lot of options. Although many of her peers were going on to become social workers, she felt like it wasn’t a good fit for her. During her Junior and Senior years, she became very interested in Teach For America, and after applying she was accepted and taught at a public school in Philadelphia for two years.
Griffin then assisted opening up a charter school., The power to influence the lives of so many people convinced her that, while she enjoyed the impact that teaching had on others, she did not want to spend the rest of her career as a teacher, so she pivoted. “It’s very difficult to be a foot soldier of change,” Griffin said.
Her Move into Studying the Law in Miami
She then took the next step and started pursuing her dream. Griffin got her first 9-to-5 job as a paralegal four years after graduating from college. She chose law school because of the stability and room to grow. After applying to several law schools, she decided on University of Miami, where she received a scholarship to the prestigious Miami Scholars Public Interest Program. She was drawn to the program for a variety of reasons. She dreamed of becoming a lawyer but didn’t want to incur more debt, and the University of Miami provided her with the opportunity to pursue this dream while remaining financially responsible.
In her program there was a dedicated team of staff members and deans that focused on exploring various connections and legal avenues to focus on social justice and public interest law. Having already lived in Philadelphia and New York City, she was familiar with and liked urban settings, however the city of Miami offered a whole new experience and culture for her to explore. Law programs, like most things, are not all created equal, and this is especially true at the University level.
Summer Internships in Law School
Most law programs follow the trajectory of having two important summers. During your first summer you begin working at a law center or with a lawyer. Your second summer is very crucial; you intern at the firm where you hope to work after graduation. However, as Griffin knew, this is not how the public interest route works. Because these employers aren’t looking to hire you, she knew that she’d have to keep working very hard and continue to gain experience as quickly as possible in order to land a job when the time came. She was able to work in the Southern Poverty Law Center's Miami office as well as in Miami Law’s Children and Youth Law Clinic, during what law students refer to as the 2L summer.
Participation in Moot Court Competitions Curve Career Path Toward Bankruptcy Law
During her time at University of Miami School of Law, she made the University’s Moot Court team . “It was so rigorous taking classes and getting ready for the competitions, our alumni helped, and it was just a really fun experience,” she said. She competed in the Duberstein Bankruptcy Moot Court Competition, widely recognized as one of the nation’s preeminent moot court competitions focused on bankruptcy, a field she had never considered. Griffin’s team was headed by Miami’s Bankruptcy Clinic, so she quickly learned a lot of information. When her team did not advance, she knew she would have to try again the following year.
At the next year’s Duberstein competition, she competed again, but this time her team was in front of real judges. After finishing as a finalist, she was invited to interview for a clerk position. After interviewing with a number of judges, she clerked with two bankruptcy judges, one in Brooklyn, New York, and the other in Wilmington, Delaware where she originally is from.
Griffin’s goal throughout law school was to go on to work as a lawyer specializing in children’s issues and advocacy. However, because of her experiences in clerking and the intellectual stimulation that bankruptcy law gave her, her decision seemed to be made for her and she began her career as a Banking and Finance Associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York City. She now loves her job, has a variety of major cases and clients, and is constantly learning new things.
She advises law school hopefuls, “Don’t go in blind – people have this idea of what lawyers do from movies and tv, it’s not an episode of ‘Suits.’ It’s a lot of reading and writing. Like being in college, except you have assignments that you are given at any time of the day with the deadline being at any given time.” She loves the fun and excitement that comes with law, but also enjoys the nitty gritty of the ideals and goals that come along with it. More on business law at the University of Miami School of Law.