Do You Need a Higher Education?

Is higher education really an indicator of success? There has been lots of debate surrounding the topic, with many arguing that you don’t need further education to succeed, while others believe it is important for your career. Let us settle this by first defining what higher education exactly is.
It is mostly referred to as postgraduate education after you get an undergraduate degree or, in some cases, even a college degree itself. With lots of wealthy people in the world – Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg – successful without a complete higher education, many now believe that is in fact not necessary for progressing in life. Let us further explore this perspective:
Benefits of a Higher Education
Many young people begin to develop negative attitudes towards going to college because of the limited choices and lack of freedom in secondary education and high school. There is a false belief that college will also be all about making deadlines, adhering to strict rules, and managing finances and legal matters. However, this is not always the case. College education is much more relaxed, you can pick a major you like, and even create your own schedule – especially in postgraduate school. Additionally, you can reach out to reliable legal experts like Marrone Law Firm to navigate the financial and legal aspects of university education.
Here are some benefits you would reap from achieving higher education:
Career Preparation – You may have a general idea of what you want to do, but not everyone can learn the skills without college. Even if you want to start an online business, a degree can help you understand different areas it would involve, for example, website design, marketing, customer service, and more.
Personal Development – Higher education is not just about taking classes on certain subjects. Research has shown that the social skills and general knowledge you receive in college can help make your life better. Those who have a college degree are better at identifying their passions, have better critical thinking, practice more discipline in their personal lives, and find it easier to socialize with people in their professional lives.
Practical Benefits – Research suggests that people who have a higher education earn more on average than those who don’t. They are also more aware of better financial management, healthier life choices, and other general areas like politics, which helps them lead better lives.
Is Higher Education Necessary for Success?
For some people who are naturally creative or business-minded, success might come without a college degree. These are individuals who have clear ideas on what they want to do in life, and learn the skills to achieve it on their own. This is often true for entrepreneurs and artists.
In the modern world, it is now also true for digital content creators. Many people have well-paying jobs that have nothing to do with their college degree. An example is those of ‘Vloggers’ or ‘Instagram Influencers’, who are tapping on the modern consumers to create enjoyable content, and even making money off of it by engaging companies and sponsoring their products.
However, does this mean that everyone should abandon higher education? Experts disagree. A formal degree is not simply a tool to make money. It has several other benefits and is something everyone should pursue at least once before figuring out if it is the right decision for them.