In celebration of the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch, Cartridges Video Games is giving away a Free Animal Crossing Amiibo or Amiibo card pack to each of their customers this month. It's as simple as stopping in their store on North Atherton and registering with a phone number - there's absolutely no purchase necessary.

Video games in a college town are about as common as 30 racks of beer and football tailgates. But Cartridges Galore Video Games, now open on North Atherton in State College is everything but ordinary. Offering a full selection of new generation systems and games from Nintendo Switch, XBOX One and PS4 as well as your favorite Super Mario Bros classics - this retail shop is just simply more endearing than the big box stores.

Their new "CG Rewards" program offers customers points earned on every purchase which can be used to spend on gaming gear and prizes. Not to mention each month you get a free gift just for stopping by the shop *cough cough* like a FREE Animal Crossing Amiibo in March! Putting extra cash in your pocket is something they are good at - and when you sell your books at the end of this semester you can sell your unwanted games just as easily. Cartridges Galore pays cash on the spot for all things video games and guarantees to beat any other game shop's offer every time.

Typical games you will find being bought and sold at Cartridges Galore are childhood favorites on the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo Gamecube like Smash Bros, Mario Party, MarioKart and the entire Legend of Zelda series. If handheld is your game, Pokemon's from every generation line the showcases. Plus, they stock enough controllers and accessories for you and your entire crew to pre-game in style.

Whether you're on your way in - or on your way out of town - these guys can scratch your gaming itch. Cartridges Galore Video Games is located at 233 Northland Center next to the Giant supermarket. They can be reached at 814-954-5947 and www.cartridgesgaloregames.com

Cartridges Galore – Buy – Sell – Trade – Video Games At Cartridges Galore, we specialize in all things video games from the original Nintendo to the latest releases on XboxONE and PS4! We also beat all trade offers and pay CASH! www.cartridgesgaloregames.com