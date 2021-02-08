Do I Need a Personal Injury Attorney?

This time, we’re going to begin with a slight spoiler: if you’re not sure whether or not you need an attorney in your scenario, the answer is that you probably do. It’s not so much a question of whether or not you need an attorney, it’s whether or not you have a case to pursue in the first place. It’s never a good idea to assume that you don’t have a case, and so you should definitely consult us here at Lawlor, White & Murphey, where we can help you determine just that, as well as help you to pursue the case if you have one.
When it comes to personal injury law, it can be a bit confusing, admittedly. Today, we’re going to demystify personal injury law, give some good examples of common personal injury cases, and give you a tiny bit of advice as to whether or not a case is justifiable versus being petty.
Defining Personal Injury
Personal injury generally does not pertain to any sort of assault or other violent crime, but rather physical injury resulting from negligence on part of another party. Negligence, it is worth noting, is not defined as a necessarily malicious thing, simply a mistake that could’ve been avoided, and is therefore someone’s fault, to put it simply.
Prime examples of this include traffic accidents were someone is hurt, accidents on the job due to unsafe or conditions or negligence on part of a coworker, injuries to customers at business locations due to a lack of proper procedure, etc.
Those are just very common, frequent examples of personal injury, but they definitely paint a pretty solid picture of the definition of personal injury.
What are the goals of such a lawsuit?
Generally, the primary goal of a personal injury lawsuit is to ensure that any medical expenses are paid by the party at fault, with secondary goals including compensation for lost wages and punitive damages for pain and suffering. The latter of these is the least-guaranteed, even with a very solid case.
Can’t I represent myself? Or better yet, can’t we just settle this out-of-court like civilized people?
There are vanishingly few circumstances in law in general where representing yourself is a good idea. Seriously, this is just not a good idea, as law is very complicated, and you can count on the other party having an educated, skilled attorney on their side. You don’t want to go up against such an attorney on your own!
We can respect your desire to avoid a court case, especially when the other party is being genial and taking responsibility, but it’s a bad idea to not involve the law. Handling this in court will ensure that proper compensation is met, that future precedents are set to predict people down the line, and, believe it or not, equally protects the faulted party in the long run.
Is my case petty?
The general rule of thumb is that your case is justifiable if: any sort of medical attention is been required, any sort of recovery time is required, any period of time is endured where you cannot work due to this recovery, significant pain has been induced. If none of these criteria are met, a judge is likely to consider the case petty and not even hear it.
If you’re not sure, please, don’t hesitate to contact us at Lawlor, White & Murphey, and we will be more than happy to help you determine whether or not you have a case, and to help you pursue that case if you have one!