Five reasons Penn State students should take advantage of their free access to Adobe Creative Cloud

With coronavirus precautions and social distancing guidelines in place on campus, Penn State students will likely have more time on their hands than usual this semester.
However, students hoping to spend their free time creatively and productively don’t need to look further than their laptops.
All Penn State students, faculty and staff have free access to Adobe Creative Cloud — a suite of applications and services for graphic design, video production, photo editing and more.
Adobe provides 23 free applications for the Penn State community — including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Illustrator.
Additionally, training resources are readily available for students who want to learn how to use these applications.
Adobe products aren’t just for art majors. Anyone who is interested in expressing themselves creatively through digital mediums should take advantage of the Creative Cloud.
Here are five reasons why Penn State students will benefit from installing Adobe applications this semester.
You can edit photos for your social media
Let’s face it — in today’s digital world, the way you present yourself on social media matters a lot.
Accounts on visual-heavy platforms like Instagram look best when they feature aesthetically pleasing, well-edited photos.
Photoshop allows you to edit your photos. You can change the lighting and color tones, fix blemishes, and crop your pictures to your liking.
Sadly, you may not have the opportunity to post as many pictures with friends this semester.
However, Penn State’s beautiful campus has plenty of photogenic places you can photograph — and then edit, getting the chance to practice your Photoshop skills.
You have the opportunity to spice up class projects
When professors assign class projects, they sometimes allow students to take creative liberty when deciding how to execute the project.
Next time you are assigned an open-ended project, you can use an Adobe application and your talents to get an A.
You can illustrate your day-to-day life
If you want to create more artistic depictions of the world around you, look no further than Illustrator.
For those who have always had a knack for art, Illustrator is the perfect application to further your skills.
The application allows users to create illustrations, charts and icons.
While you’re stuck in your dorm room or apartment, Illustrator will allow you to use your artistic creativity to recreate the world around you.
You will build your resume
Creative Cloud allows users to explore their passions and enhance their talents.
However, Adobe proficiency can also boost your resume.
In today’s job landscape, it’s important to have a diverse skill set to broaden your options and make yourself marketable.
By learning how to use Adobe applications, you may open yourself up to new job openings and become a more desirable candidate during the hiring process.
You might find a new passion
Since quarantine, many people have found new interests and hobbies as they spend time without friends and family.
With coronavirus protocols in place at Penn State this semester, students will have to continue spending less time with others — and more time by themselves.
This presents the opportunity of using your isolation to benefit yourself and discover new passions.
By installing Creative Cloud applications, you are opening the door to new skills
You might discover you love designing, creating videos, recording music, editing photos or illustrating.
This could open the door to new career paths or areas of study. Or, you could simply discover something new you love.
You’ll never know until you try.
To start using Adobe Creative Cloud today, click here.