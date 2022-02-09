On Sunday, Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a settlement with McKinney Properties Inc. — a local company that operates State College apartment complexes like Calder Commons and Meridian on College Avenue, according to a release.

McKinney paid $25,000 in restitution after allegedly charging tenants 15% administrative charge on top of damage, cleaning and painting charges, according to the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance documents.

According to Shapiro's release, McKinney's leases also violated the Landlord Tenant Act by allowing landlords to "apply $100 of each tenant’s share of the security deposit towards repairing damage to shared common areas."

McKinney Properties Inc. is barred from "charging and deducting" security deposits without proof of damage, according to the settlement agreement.

For those who believe they may be eligible for restitution, complaints can be submitted to the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online.

RELATED