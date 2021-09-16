After the National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday, Penn State Athletics announced its Overnight RV Lot would be closed Thursday night — prior to White Out weekend.

Penn State Athletics said the storms caused "extensive damage and obstructions" to the ORV Lot by knocking down utility poles, power lines and trees and turning over portable toilets.

On Wednesday, power to the ORV Lot was out, but Penn State Athletics said crews would work "diligently" to restore power and remove debris.

RVs were directed to park at Grange Fair Park Thursday night while crews worked.

Penn State Athletics announced Thursday night the ORV Lot is scheduled to open Friday afternoon, and the exact time and entry information will be announced at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

After replacing utility poles and clearing debris, Penn State Athletics said utility crews will "continue to work around the clock as there is more work to be done."

Penn State Athletics said any questions about the ORV Lot relocation should be directed toward ORVlot@psu.edu.

