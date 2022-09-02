Let me set the scene.

It’s Sept. 3, 2001, and it’s Labor Day.

My mother isn’t one known to take days off, so it’s fitting she went into labor on Labor Day.

Little did my parents know they were sentencing me to one of the worst birthdays a kid could have.

My big day was always either the last day of summer or the first day of school. In high school, it occurred during football camp — which meant my big gift was sticking my 130-pound frame in front of future Division I athletes.

Then I got to college, and it was so early in the year I barely knew anyone yet.

The final blow, however, is this year I’m the very last of my friends to turn 21.

This is due to the fact that I’m from New York where we do school based on a calendar year schedule rather than a September to August schedule.

If I lived just 10 miles away in New Jersey, I would just be starting my junior year. I don’t really know what to think about the situation. Am I lucky or snakebitten?

At long last, though, as many of my friends turned 21 nearly a full year ago, I sit on the verge.

This coming Saturday, I am finally joining the ranks and won’t be looked at as a little child — well hopefully.

While waiting, I have made sure to really take advantage of my youth. I started doing puzzles, riding my bike with the training wheels and eating ice cream for dinner.

I’m going to make sure to really enjoy these next five years before I don’t have insurance anymore.

The perks of my birthday do exist — if you squint your eyes and turn your head a little bit.

Everyone can go out to the bars with me, and we don’t have to leave anyone behind. Also, I get so much pity for it, which I don’t necessarily enjoy, but I know it comes from a good place.

It’s all about perspective. I could have it worse and be born in late December, but at least I basically get a whole year to take full advantage of Penn State.

Now, hopefully, I can get my first sip down.