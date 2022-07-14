This weekend, Arts Fest will bring students back to State College.

What’s usually a ghost town in the summer will once again become a buzzing college town in the middle of nowhere, much like what we see on a Saturday in the fall.

Arts Fest returning means a lot to many people, but perhaps nobody stands to benefit more than the bars.

If you’re a State College bar owner, the summer’s a weird time. There will be days here and there when you attract a good crowd, but for the most part, the bars resemble something closer to an 1800s saloon than a college town bar.

Arts Fest is the only real weekend in the summer when every bar has an opportunity to bring in cash, and for the last two years, they haven’t had that.

I don’t speak for all students, but I can speak for many. With all due respect to the many wonderful performers and artists that will be in State College this weekend, most students are going back to see their friends and partake in some other activities.

For students who are 21 and older, the bars are where they’ll be headed.

It’s been over two months since most students left State College. Bartenders who rely on tips to pay the bills will once again get a big payday. Bars that might even lose money on some weekends in the summer will get a chance to offset that deficit.

Just a little side note here, that previous bit was a reminder to tip your bartenders. They’ve been waiting for this just as much as you.

It’s not just the students who will hit up the bars, but Arts Fest tends to bring back droves of alumni who will all want to revisit some of their favorite watering holes from their time at Penn State.

This weekend, all roads lead to State College. The empty streets will once again be filled. Peace will turn into the best kind of chaos. Music will fill the air. Best friends will be reunited, and State College will indeed feel like State College.

Some other bar observations

Since students have left, a couple of bars have been renovated. Bill Pickle’s Tap Room has made some big upgrades improving the aesthetic behind the bar. Primanti Bros. has added a balcony inside and said it expects to be at full capacity.

For alumni trying to relive their college days, expect to see them at the Shandygaff and the Phryst, two downtown staples that have been around longer than many of the newer bars.

Doggie’s Pub and Café 210 West project to be some popular spots this weekend as they usually are in the warmer months.

Champs Downtown and Pickle’s have always benefited from being on Allen Street, the heart of downtown, but that will be of even more importance this weekend with all of the Arts Fest festivities happening around that area.

They — of course — won’t be at bars, but for freshmen who started in the summer, this could be their first real taste of what Penn State is like at its best.