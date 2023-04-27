When you’re 18, the scariest thing a person could ask you is: “What do you want to do with your life?”

This question also comes in the form of: “Where do you see yourself in the next four years?” or “Have you made a decision about where you want to go to college yet (if you want to go at all)?”

When I was a senior in high school, I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to do with my life and where I wanted to go to college — despite convincing myself I had it all figured out.

For me, all of it was unknown.

At the time, I was jealous of those people who knew exactly what they wanted to do and why. I was jealous of those people who grew up with a dream school or a family legacy they needed to fulfill.

Most of all, I was jealous because it felt like they knew their purpose, and I was struggling to find mine —I had no clue.

But here’s a little secret that people don’t share (that I never shared with anyone) — no one ever really knows (and if they do, they’re lying to themselves).

So, it’s OK to not have it all figured out. It's actually really common.

I’m about to say something that might shock you, too, but Penn State was never a school I wanted to go to.

In fact, I was openly against coming here. Anti-Penn State, some might say.

I initially thought coming to Penn State was a cop out and an unoriginal decision (sorry if I’m offending anyone here). To me, it was viewed as just another high school reunion and a place people chose out of convenience.

And for a long time, I had my mind made up that I never wanted to come here. But it’s a funny thing how it all works out in the end.

Despite my initial disdain for the university, after I heard back from all the schools I applied to, it was one of my top choices — shocking, right?

But once I toured the campus, I knew my answer was Penn State, said every tour guide here ever, I know but hear me out, OK?

It’s hard to describe, but it felt right. In some weird way, I could finally picture the next four years of my life here.

I still didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do, but I knew I’d be able to have every opportunity to do it if I went here.

I’ll admit, I’m biased. I love this place. I love my friends; I love The Daily Collegian; I love my THON Organization Hershey Kisses; I love all of it. But most of all, I love how this place makes me feel.

I love that it’s a place that simultaneously makes me feel safe and optimistic, daring but comfortable — it’s a place I can call home.

So, here’s my advice as a washed up third-year student (if you care to listen still): Penn State might be your dream school. It might just be everything you’ve always wanted in a college and more — but it could also not be the place for you.

And that’s OK.

If you take anything away from my rambling, take away this: you need to trust your gut.

You need to trust that feeling you sometimes ignore because you’re the only person who truly knows yourself and what you want.

Trust that it’ll all work out in the end because it will. I found a home here and maybe you will, too.