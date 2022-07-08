Television shows aren’t good forever, and that’s OK. It’s not realistic. It’s believed that most shows start their downturn around either 100 episodes or five seasons.

So, explain how a show like “General Hospital” is in its 59th season. Yes, you read that correctly. This show has been running for 59 seasons on ABC, and here’s the kicker — it airs five episodes a week.

How many good shows do you know of where there’s none of the original cast remaining? Eric and Kelso left “That ‘70s Show,” and it took a turn for the worst. Diane left “Cheers,” and it was never the same.

“Saturday Night Live” is one of its only comparables as far as how long it’s been around, but that’s sketch comedy, and one episode means nothing in relation to the one preceding or after it.

I just don’t know anyone, besides my mom, who watches “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” every single day. How are these shows staying on TV? It has to be one big inside joke between Los Angeles producers because there’s no other explanation.

There has to be a million better things for ABC and other channels to put in this 2 p.m. weekday time slot. Give Snoop Dogg or Shaquille O’Neal a daytime talk show — whatever it takes to rid ourselves of the monstrosities that have well overstayed their welcomes.

I suppose there’s some comfort in knowing it will be there every day, and there’s always something to watch if it's your sort of thing.

I do wonder though, if there’s any person out there on Earth who has binge-watched all 59 seasons of “General Hospital” or all 49 seasons of “The Young and the Restless.” That person should have a portrait on the wall in a museum or even the White House. That could be used as a form of torture against our country’s enemies.

“General Hospital” is set in a hospital and follows the Quartermaine family and the Spencer family most of the time. So that’s the premise, and here are a couple of episode plots.

Five-year-old Robin befriended an alien named Casey, and she employs the help of her family to help send Casey home.

Mikkos Cassadine tried to freeze the world in the 1980s using the Ice Princess diamond.

After Alan Quartermaine’s death caused fan backlash, since he was a popular character, the writers brought him back as a ghost to haunt his sister Tracy.

Those are three very real episodes of “General Hospital.” I’m convinced this show will still be running after the apocalypse.

Ban all soap operas.