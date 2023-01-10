Spring semester of my freshman year easily made its way into my “Top Ten Worst Time Periods of My Life” list.

Along with spring semester, my first solo trip to the DMV, conversing with the Canadian American border officers and my multiple trips to The Container Store.

Despite the countless downfalls that accompanied me during these journeys, there was one element that was consistent throughout all of these challenges. Oddly enough, this may have been the one thing that got me through: “Love Sosa” By Chief Keef.

Now, I know it sounds dumb or even stupid, but the power this song holds to me is unquantifiable. Just look at my high school yearbook and my senior profile.

Favorite song: Love Sosa

Now, what made spring semester SO bad but “Love Sosa” SO good?

Fall semester was very “OK.” Nothing too bad or too great happened to me.

So, I had yet to experience my first real “challenge” of college.

This is where spring semester comes in.

I remember not wanting to go back after Christmas break. I didn’t want to face the TSA workers at 6 a.m.; I didn’t want to eat overpriced and underwhelming airport food, and I didn’t want to step foot back into my tiny dorm.

To manage, as soon as I step foot into Boston Logan International Airport, I pop my Beats on and play “Love Sosa.” If I’m going to be miserable, I may as well listen to some good music.

To no one’s surprise, as soon as I landed in State College, I was told that my checked bags weren’t on the plane. They were still in Boston.

This was loss No. 1, and I just sat in silence in my Uber to Brumbaugh Hall, still listening to “Love Sosa.”

The following week, my credit card was locked because my bank thought someone had stolen it and gone on a shopping spree for a new wardrobe.

I immediately called them and told them that I was indeed the person going on a shopping spree for a new wardrobe because my bags were now unlocatable somewhere in the United States.

However, they didn’t unlock it, and I had to spend the next four days paying in cash and counting change. This was just perfect because I love frantically counting cash at the register.

Love Sosa.

Syllabus week of spring semester was worse than going to a family function wearing ripped jeans. Professors wasted no time assigning work, creating projects and blowing up my phone with Canvas notifications.

The sudden “resuming” of college was something I wasn’t prepared for. I quickly got overwhelmed emotionally, physically and mentally.

Love Sosa.

About a month later, I broke up with my first boyfriend who also happened to go to Penn State.

Love Sosa, but also a whole lot of Olivia Rodrigo.

Chronically locking myself out of my dorm at scary hours of the night and having nothing on me except for my bathrobe, soaking wet hair, shower shoes and airpods, Love Sosa.

The crippling realization that I’m in college and studying to set myself up for the rest of my life:

Love Sosa.

The constant stress, burnout, realizations and unfortunate events that first semester dished to me did make me question myself. I found my brain full of, “Am I really meant to be at Penn State?” “Do my friends like me, or are they just hanging out with me to be nice?” and “Am I real?”

I knew life was hard. But Boston didn't raise someone who gave up.

I knew Chief Keef wouldn’t approve of a quitter listening to his songs. I knew this was just a rough patch, a rough semester, and even though I had gone through some (many) unfortunate events, I came out a better (and maybe a bit traumatized) person.

But, I now have some funny stories to tell.

When in doubt, Love Sosa. But don’t forget to be a bit easier on yourself and to remember that things really do get better.

Chief Keef didn't become an overnight sensation. His bags have probably gotten lost in the airport, and he’s definitely lost his keys at least once in his life.

But then “Love Sosa” was born.

Your “Love Sosa” moment is coming, and with a little doubt and some character development, magical things will begin to unfold.