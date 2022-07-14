Allegedly, we’re nearing the largest event of the summer for Penn State students — Arts Fest.

As hype as I am for bars and local businesses to thrive this weekend, I literally have no idea what else to expect. After all, this is baby's first Arts Fest (slay!).

Being that I’m a beacon of truthful knowledge and wisdom, here’s a few things I’m expecting.

1. Art

OK, respectfully, if there isn’t art, I’d laugh.

I have read literally nothing about Arts Fest and what it has to offer, but if I’m rick-rolled and there’s no art, shiver me timbers.

However, if anyone has any tips for me as to where to go or who to find, just let me know because I’m about to be a damp rigatoni in a sea of cavatappi, you know?

2. Sweaty people

It’s the middle of July. Everything is outside. All I’m thinking about is the sweat that I’ll produce, my bare thighs sticking to every seat and damp skin rubbing against me. Fun!

3. Various smells

I’ve been informed that Arts Fest is similar to a regular college weekend in State College.

There’s a certain charm in seeing a half-eaten slice of pizza lying on the sidewalk, red Solo Cups cracked and destroyed on the sidewalks and the slight tinge of wet trash. I miss it.

4. More people

Allegedly, a lot of people are heading up for Arts Fest.

5. The Daily Collegian Digital Managing Editor

Keep your eye out for Mr. Will Aguirre.

Rumor has it, he’ll be streaming some events on the Collegian’s Facebook Live.

6. A bear or two

I feel like said bears may want to join in on the fun, or someone will place them there to spice up the fun.

Bears do like Penn Staters, as we found out in fall 2020.