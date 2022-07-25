I’m going to tell you a story about a place, but first, we need to leave our rational minds, because in Louisville, Kentucky, rationality is hard to come by.

The laws of man don’t apply there — just forces that will swallow and spit out anyone who stands in the way.

We’re talking about Louisville because earlier this month, a lawsuit revealed former Louisville President and current Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi allegedly took action against an employee at Louisville for reporting an extortion attempt to law enforcment.

Bendapudi getting tangled up in this is hardly a surprise. That’s just what happens at Louisville.

This is minor for Louisville standards, but it provides an opportunity to offer some context to Bendapudi’s entire tenure with the Cardinals.

The first thing you need to understand is it doesn’t seem like people within this athletic department liked each other. There was most noticeably a rift between then-Athletic Director Vince Tyra and Bendapudi.

Tyra and Bendapudi both left Louisville within the span of a few hours last December.

According to Tyra, he sent his letter of resignation to Bendapudi on Dec. 8, 2021. Later that night, he found out Bendapudi was headed to Penn State.

Tyra said if he had known Bendapudi was leaving, it could have had an impact on his own decision to resign.

Days before Tyra’s resignation, he was linked to Florida State’s athletic director opening. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported “strained relations'' between Tyra and Bendapudi played a big role in Tyra wanting out.

Relations between Tyra and U of L president Neeli Bendapudi are strained enough that a potential parting could be considered mutual. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 6, 2021

I don’t know why Bendapudi didn’t mention her departure to Tyra. It can be chalked up to another symptom of the dysfunction in that relationship.

It’s hard for me to say exactly where it went wrong for the two, but you get the sense Tyra felt undermined at every turn.

The Jeff Brohm saga may be a good place to start. There had been speculation about the Purdue football coach heading to Louisville for years, and every cycle, rumors swirled.

It never came to fruition as Brohm remained at Purdue, and Louisville hired Scott Satterfield, who currently holds the position.

Some speculated Bendapudi prevented Tyra from going all out to land Brohm, a hometown kid who was a three-year starter for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993.

If the friction between Bendapudi and Tyra wasn’t enough, Satterfield threw his own wrench into the equation by interviewing with South Carolina.

Satterfield’s interview with the Gamecocks became public, forcing him and Tyra to both offer public statements about the situation. It was unlike anything I’d seen before.

A year later, just a few days before the exits of Tyra and Bendapudi, Tyra once again publicly affirmed Louisville would be sticking with Satterfield.

Again, this whole thing seems weird. It’s not normal. If Tyra knew he was leaving, why would he take it upon himself to make the decision on Satterfield?

Could Bendapudi have been the one giving the directive to keep Satterfield? If so, is that what pushed Tyra to want out?

Tyra has since said he supports Satterfield, but what else was he really going to say at that point?

Now, we get to the fun part: Louisville basketball.

Whatever craziness is happening at Louisville is usually ratcheted up on the basketball court. Make no mistake, Kentucky is a basketball state.

Since the 1950s, Louisville and Kentucky have both been in and out of trouble with the NCAA. Though I doubt either cares much because all they care about is beating the other.

It’s a nasty rivalry, and it’s one of the driving forces behind this ecosystem of chaos.

When Louisville basketball gets wrapped up in a scandal, it goes all the way. It isn't the type to just break the rules to be bad for a night. It goes out of its way to find a giant red button that says “do not press” and fires a cannonball at it.

Under Rick Pitino, Lousiville staffer Andre McGee arranged for escorts to striptease and engage in sex acts with recruits. The NCAA wasn’t really a fan of that one.

Pitino survived that, but when the FBI opened an investigation surrounding numerous college basketball programs a few years later, Pitino’s fate at Louisville was sealed.

Louisville basketball would get a fresh start, a chance to leave the scandals in the past and look to the future. Tyra hired Chris Mack, and everyone lived happily ever after.

But oh, no. That’s not what happened.

Mack got caught up in an extortion attempt when assistant Dino Gaudio didn’t take well to being fired. He demanded Mack continue to pay his salary or he’d go to the NCAA to talk about recruiting violations. Normal Louisville things.

Somehow, this all ended with Mack getting suspended six games. The specifics of Mack’s suspension were never really explained, but Tyra implied it was because Mack was supposed to have someone in the room with him when carrying out the firings.

Prior to Mack’s suspension, Bendapudi held meetings with the Louisville board, former players, Tyra and others in the athletic department.

After the suspension, Tyra said it was a collaborative decision to suspend Mack but called it one of his worst days on the job.

“Makes my hair either turn gray or turn loose, one of the two or both, but nonetheless, we know we've got the announcement out today,” Tyra told reporters.

Tyra spoke like a man whose hand was forced by Bendapudi and trustees.

The month after Tyra and Bendapudi left, Mack was fired by Louisville as the Cardinals struggled to find success on the court.

That brings us to where we are now. Bendapudi ending up at Penn State makes her stand out from many of her Louisville counterparts who either got fired or caught up in scandal after scandal.

Bendapudi appears to be skilled in the art of political maneuvering. She managed the chaos of Louisville. Is Louisville in a better place now? I don’t know. But, Bendapudi sure is.

Whether you think that’s good or bad for Penn State lies with what your opinion of her is.

Next time, I’ll tell you about the time Louisville hired a football coach who got caught cheating on his wife because he crashed a motorcycle with his 25-year-old mistress on the back.