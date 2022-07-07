A lot of people love movies. A lot of people also love football. I love both. Today, we will take a look at what action characters would be best equipped to help Penn State’s football team this fall.

Let’s begin.

John Wick — Quarterback

This is the most important spot on the field. That’s why John Wick is going under center. Wick once killed three dudes with a pencil. He acts with precision and won’t be stopped.

That’s the kind of willpower you need at quarterback. Wick is fearless. He’s stone cold, and no moment’s too big for him.

He’ll do anything for his team. He came out of retirement to avenge his dog. That’s the type of attitude you want leading your group. Wick would lead the team to victory — no matter the cost.

James Bond — Safety

On defense, you want a guy who always knows what’s coming and can attack out of nowhere. That’s James Bond.

The rules in today’s game make it hard to be a defensive back. You can’t touch a wide receiver without a penalty flag being thrown. You have to get creative. Bond does that.

Bond adjusts quickly to his opponent’s plan. His commitment to the job is unmatched, and he isn’t afraid to take risks.

He would create havoc and disrupt the defense. 007 has had to stare down a variety of villains in his long career and would be able to defend against the run and the pass. He can cover in the slot and on the outside.

Mad Max — Running back

The name speaks for itself. Mad Max.

He might not fit the modern game, but Penn State has had some trouble running the ball the last couple of years, and Max would be lightning in a bottle for this offense.

Max isn’t the biggest guy, but he’s got strength and quickness. He’s tough and could sustain those hits in between the tackles.

Defenses would have to sell out to stop him, opening up space for the rest of the offense.

Maverick and Dom Toretto — Wide receiver

Maverick of “Top Gun” and Dom Toretto of “Fast & Furious” have both shown they have the need for speed. At wide receiver, you need speed.

You need someone who isn’t afraid to take hits. Some of the stunts these guys have pulled off have proved they’re more than capable of putting their body on the line for their team.

Maverick can be a bit about himself sometimes, but so is every wide receiver. He’d have Toretto in that room to remind him what it’s all about: family.

Ethan Hunt — The do-it-all guy

We’re sticking with a Tom Cruise character here and going to the “Mission Impossible” franchise. We’re not going to just task Ethan Hunt with one position because he can do everything.

He makes the impossible possible. Due to his height, he might play most of his snaps in the slot. We’ll have him at slot receiver and nickelback and make him a valuable piece on special teams.

A player like Hunt will always give Penn State a chance to win. No matter the opponent, no matter the score.

Like Bond, opponents will never see him coming.

The Bride from “Kill Bill” — Pass rusher

These days, you can’t win without a pass rush.

With The Bride coming off the edge, Penn State will be in good shape. She was trained in martial arts and has the hand quickness to fight off offensive lineman. She has that athletic ability you want in the trenches.

She possesses that killer attitude you need on defense. She will overcome anything in her path and won’t be stopped from reaching her target. In this case, that’s opposing quarterbacks.

John McClane — Linebacker

This one was easy. John McClane has everything you want in a linebacker.

At linebacker, you want guys who are smart and tough. He’s both. McClane’s charisma makes him fit to lead the defense too.

McClane would consistently outsmart opposing offenses — meeting running backs in the hole. I don’t know if he has the athletic ability to drop back in coverage, but he would figure it out.

Maximus — Tight end

When used properly, the tight end position can be a jack of all trades. Tight ends provide a reliable target for the quarterback, stretch the field deep and sideline to sideline, and block in the running game.

Maximus is a pure athlete and would be able to do all of that. Fighting in the Roman Colosseum prepared him for the crowds he would face on a college football Saturday, and he’d be ready.

No defender would look forward to lining up across from him. He’s a punisher and would continue Penn State’s recent run of great tight ends.

Honorable Mentions

We only have so much room, but we need depth. The best teams are stacked top to bottom, so we’ll need some guys to rotate in.

Indiana Jones’ teaching experience makes him a perfect fit for the coaching staff.

Ripley from “Alien” showed fight in extreme situations that would translate to the football field. Han Solo from “Star Wars” might be on the older side, but we could find a spot for him as well.