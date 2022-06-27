Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers are having a range of issues.

Dear TDC,

I’m addicted to social media and video games. What should I do?

From,

Drained Drake

Dear Drained Drake,

Rest assured that you’re not alone in this struggle — addiction to social media and video games is all too common.

In fact, social media is designed to keep you addicted. With an endless supply of content and the feeling of fulfillment that comes from likes, follows and comments, sites like Instagram and TikTok are built to keep you scrolling.

Video games are the same way. Although they can be brilliantly designed and even more entertaining than TV or movies, the instant gratification of completing exciting in-game tasks can often come to take priority over your less exciting real-life tasks.

Personally, I’ve found that the best way to limit social media use is to limit your ability to access social media in the first place.

Although you may think the screen time limiting features on your phone are just for parental controls, utilizing these for yourself can be extremely helpful. On an iPhone, go into your “screen time” function and set a daily limit for the apps you use the most frequently. If you’re on an Android, this same function is called “digital wellbeing.”

With these features, you can limit the amount of time you spend on certain apps, such as social media, mobile games and the internet. You can also set a “downtime” for yourself, which only allows use of essential apps like phone, messages or utilities when you’re supposed to be sleeping.

If you don’t trust yourself to not click “ignore limit” every time you max out your daily time on Instagram, have a trusted friend set a passcode for you.

As someone who likes to play video games, I don’t think these are worth cutting out of your life entirely. But if you want to limit your time, try using incentives like buying yourself a game on your wishlist only after you get an A on a paper or land that dream internship.

If you’re looking to find entertainment outside of video games, however, it’s easy to channel your video game energy into finding new hobbies.

For instance, if you like playing video games with compelling stories and characters, pick up one of the dusty books on your shelf and find a nice place outside to read it. It may get hard to get back into the swing of reading, but once you do, it can be just as exciting as a game, with much less eye strain.

If you’re daring, you can even try your hand at writing your own story. (It’s OK if it’s bad, trust me.)

Meanwhile, if your favorite games involve creativity, try your hand at a new craft. This could be anything from cooking to painting to photography.

Believe me, it’s hard to break the cycle of internet addiction — it took me months, and I still struggle on some days. But once you log off, you’ll find that life becomes a lot more rewarding.

From,

Victoria Gough

Dear TDC,

Do I need to invite everyone I work with to my wedding?

From,

Brad C

Dearest Brad C,

Congratulations on being able to get married!

To answer your question, I don't think you need to invite all of the homies at your office to the wedding. In fact, I don't think you should get married at all.

'Tis a statistic that a majority of marriages will end with divorce. You think the wedding itself is expensive? Oh, girl, just wait until you see the bill for your divorce attorney.

Say you do get married to the love of your life and you live happily ever after *blah blah blah.* What happens when you both want to start a family together, huh?

Children are expensive. Baby formula is scarce. Money becomes limited.

As a firm believer in money can buy happiness, I say break up with your fiance. Find yourself a sugar parent and watch the money start rolling in.

Either way, your partner shouldn't make you question who you invite to the wedding, especially if I'm not standing at the altar with you.

In all seriousness, Brad C, I know who you are. I am giving you this advice because I believe I am your soulmate, your twin flame, your future lover. If I were to attend your wedding, I would object.

Pick me, Brad. Choose me. Love me. Xoxo, your wifey.

From,

Olivia Estright

Dear TDC,

Therapy isn’t working for me. Is it still worth going? I feel like it’s a waste of my time when I could actually be doing things to better myself.

From,

Ryan M

Dear Ryan M,

Therapy isn’t for everyone. If it’s not working for you, then don’t go. Try different things and just see what works for you.

If your problems are serious, or even if they’re not, think about seeing a psychiatrist and see what they have to offer.

Encouraging everyone to go to therapy has some positive effects, but it also can make some people think they are wrong for not going.

Furthermore, some therapy focuses too much on just talking instead of altering behavior. Therapy shouldn’t make you feel better about your problems, it should offer solutions.

Just because therapy doesn’t work for you doesn’t mean something is wrong with you. It’s all about finding the right fit, and it might not be therapy.

From,

Will Rosenblatt

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.